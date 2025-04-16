$14M worth Lane Kiffin drops a 4-word reaction to a heartwarming Peyton Manning story saving a young life

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin had a wholesome reaction today to a heartwarming story about Peyton Manning that made the rounds on social media this Tuesday. The story concerns a serendipitous text message Manning received one day from a 24-year-old who was battling addiction and contemplating suicide at the time.

Ad

The young man attempted to reach his high school football coach while considering a decision that would've ended his life. In a happy accident, he put the wrong phone number and reached the Hall of Famer instead.

“Hey Coach, I messed up again. I’m sorry. I can’t do this anymore.” Wrote the unanimous person thinking he had reached his high school coach.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sensing something was wrong with the person on the other end of the line, Peyton Manning continued the conversation and offered support. Eventually, he would find out that the person in question was a 24-year-old man battling addiction, with no family to support him. Manning linked him up with a support group and paid for the first month of therapy for him.

“Hey — I think you might have the wrong number. But I’m here. Whatever ‘this’ is… you don’t have to go through it alone.” Manning wrote to the distraught young man offering his support

Ad

“Look — you don’t know me, but I’ve made mistakes too. And I’ve felt like quitting. But I promise you this: it gets better. Tonight isn’t the end of your story.”

A year later, the person in question reached out again, sending Manning a photo of him holding a sign, smiling and sober. The sign read:

“Thanks for answering. I’m still here.”

Ad

After reading the story, Lane Kiffin reacted with the following words:

"This is soooo awesome!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indeed it is. If you believe in a higher force, a young former high school player reaching out to Peyton Manning in the darkest moment of his life by mistake has to be proof that there's something greater than us in this universe.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels get commitment from top D-II quarterback

Lane Kiffin's Rebels have secured a commitment from a top Division II, Trinidad Chambliss out of Ferris State. Chambliss was a D-II Second Team All-American selection in 2024. He threw for 2925 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, while also running for 1019 yards with 25 rushing touchdowns.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The news was revealed through the player's social media. Chambliss will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will have to convince Lane Kiffin that he's fit for backup duties in the SEC for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.