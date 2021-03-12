15 Furman Paladins vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The 15th-ranked Furman Paladins take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in their next college game on Saturday.

The Fulham Paladins, who are 2-1 for the season, have had success at the Paladin Stadium but lost the only road game they've played. Against the Buccaneers, the Fulham Paladins will look to end their struggles on the road this campaign.

Meanwhile, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are 1-0 during the college football spring season. They started their campaign with a win over Samford. Their game last week against Wofford was postponed, so the Buccaneers will play only their second game of the season on Saturday.

#15 Furman Paladins vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers Head to Head | FCS Football

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The Furman Paladins and East Tennessee State Buccaneers are meeting for the 35th time. The Paladins are 26-8 in their previous meetings against Tennessee. The Furman Paladins have won ten of their last 16 games on the road against East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

In their last trip to Johnson City in 2018, the Furman Paladins squandered a 27-6 lead in the second half to lose 27-29.

#15 Furman Paladins vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers Team News | FCS Football

#15 Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins

The 15th-ranked Furman Paladins have been led by their head coach Clay Hendrix since December 2016. He has led the Furman Paladins to three consecutive triumphs.

The Furman Paladins are led in offense by their redshirt sophomore quarterback Hamp Sisson. Sisson has completed 56% of his passes for 716 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has also registered one rushing touchdown.

Furman's Sisson Named SoCon Student-Athlete Of The Week https://t.co/X8Aqu9VBQD — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) March 10, 2021

Hamp Sisson has been helped by his senior wide receiver Ryan DeLuca and junior tight end Ryan Miller. DeLuca leads the Furman Paladins in receptions (13) and receiving yards (285). Ryan Miller, meanwhile, leads the Furman Paladins in receiving touchdowns, with four on seven receptions for 141 receiving yards.

The Furman Paladins defense will be led by their redshirt freshman linebacker and senior cornerback Nick Kuzemka, who has registered 21 tackles from his linebacker position. Darius Kearse has registered 14 tackles and two interceptions from his cornerback position.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers have been led by their head coach Randy Sanders. He was named the 18th head coach for the Buccaneers in December 2017. The East Tennessee State Buccaneers have an 11-13 record with Randy Sanders as their head coach.

First week is in the books and we already have @SoConSports Player of the Week Awards! Shoutout to @_HO11YWOOD_ and @DonManuel27 for earning the first awards of the season!



📰 https://t.co/v11byZEIR9#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/HhBwRGnfAe — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) February 22, 2021

East Tennessee State Buccaneers are led in offense by their redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Riddell, who completed 56% of his passes for 186 passing yards and one touchdown against Samford. He also posted a quarterback efficiency rating of 131.7 in Week 1.

Tyler Riddell received help from his starting running back Quay Holmes. Holmes has tallied 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. The redshirt junior running back also averages 6.6 yards per carry.

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are led in defense by their two linebackers: Redshirt sophomore Donovan Manuel and Redshirt senior linebacker Jared Folks.

Donovan Manuel has registered nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception against Samford. Meanwhile, Jared Folks registered nine total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against Samford.

#15 Furman Paladins vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers Projected Starters | FCS Football

#15 Furman Paladins

QB: Hamp Sisson.

RB: Devin Wynn.

WR: Ryan DeLuca, Zach Peterson, Dejuan Bell.

TE: Ryan Miller.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

QB: Tyler Riddell.

RB: Quay Holmes.

WR: Isaiah Wilson, Juliun Lane-Price, Will Huzzie.

TE: Noah West.

#15 Furman Paladins vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers Prediction | FCS Football

The 15th-ranked Furman Paladins have one of the most talented football teams. Both offensively and defensively, the Furman Paladins will have the advantage against the Buccaneers.

The passing game of the Furman Paladins could be the determining factor in this game. The Furmans Paladin defense could force the Buccaneers offense into making mistakes and help the team register an easy victory on Saturday.

Prediction: #15 Furman Paladins 45:10, East Tennessee State Buccaneers.