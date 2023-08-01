$19.7 million Pac-12 media deal on the table for George Kliavkoff? How much is it worth compared to Notre Dame's $60 million proposal?

Details of the new Pac-12 media deal are gradually emerging at long last. According to sources familiar with the conference, an agreement with a streaming platform will pay each school $19.7 million annually. This reported amount is far from the $31 million Big 12 members get annually in its new deal.

On Monday, college insider Greg Swaim tweeted that Big 12 commissioner Bret Yormark had "schooled" Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff. He added that the conference will get $19.7 million per team.

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim Yormark schooled @Kliavkoff once again by setting the August 1st deadline, as it forced the #Pac12 to quit kicking the can another two weeks. It's $19.7M per team and perhaps now 100% streaming on Apple, and then pennies per subscriber, which means they'll get $19.7M per team 🤣

The search for a new Pac-12 media deal has dragged on for long and has been surrounded by much uncertainty. It didn't help matters that the Pac-12 had lost two marquee schools and would only expand with a media deal on the table.

Despite several reassurances over the past few months, more schools are set to leave the Pac-12, with Colorado already leading the way.

If the new Pac-12 media deal will only pay the conference members $19.7 million, it may not serve its purpose after all. The goal of the new contract is simple; make the conference cohesive by offering members a deal as good as they can get anywhere.

Also, it should serve as a springboard for the conference's expansion. What kind of schools will the Pac-12 attract with $19.7 million?

New Pac-12 Media Deal compared to Notre Dame and others

To put it in perspective, consider an FBS independent school like Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish makes around $26 million annually in TV revenues from deals with NBC and the ACC.

The school is negotiating a new deal that will reportedly fetch around $60 million annually. The agreement will take effect in 2025.

Another perspective to see this from is the perspective of other Power 5 conferences that are Pac-12's primary competitors. The SEC paid its members an average of $49.9 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

With a new $3 billion TV deal with ESPN taking effect in 2024, there's more money to share. Similarly, the Big Ten is expected to raise the $54.2 million it paid its members last year by 2025 when it gets a new TV deal.

How will the Pac-12 media deal sufficiently position its members to compete against members from the other Power 5 conferences? Its inability to adequately compensate them will open doors for more schools to leave the conference elsewhere.

Remember that the Big 12 is still lurking and intend to bring more schools aboard. The Big Ten will also not pass the opportunity to expand its reach as the era of super conferences comes upon us.