$2.5 million NIL-valued Ryan Williams flexes dapper look in collab with headwear giant in latest IG commercial

Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:52 GMT
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (Image Source: IMAGN)
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (Image Source: IMAGN)

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams flexed a dapper look on Instagram, appearing on a commercial with headwear brand New Era that premiered on Friday.

The six-foot-one sophomore, whose NIL value is worth $2.5 million (per On3), becomes the latest brand ambassador for the Buffalo-based firm.

“Putting on for the culture with @neweracap, gear up now with my link in bio #neweraambassador,” Williams wrote via Instagram.
The latest commercial appeared on the social media site a day before No. 10 Alabama (3-1) faces No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0) in an SEC clash on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

College football fans can now check on New Era's new collection dubbed "Ryan's Favorites," featuring different of Alabama designs that aims to give cap lovers a feel of the "Crimson Tide's tradition of excellence."

The latest collaboration with New Era adds up to Ryan Williams' list of NIL partnerships, which includes Beats by Dre, Nike, Hollister and Uber Eats.

Williams is having a slow start to his second season with the Crimson Tide. He has caught 15 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. This was a far cry from his freshman year where he caught 48 passes for 865 yards with eight TDs.

Ryan Williams' Alabama looks to exact revenge against Vanderbilt

Ryan Williams and Alabama face a familiar foe that handed the Crimson Tide the first of four losses last season. They now look to exact revenge from the 40-35 defeat to Vanderbilt.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said the loss taught them a valuable lessson on how to manage success every game.

“We didn’t handle success last year well. You can’t argue that," DeBoer said. "Our success that we had (against Georgia), none of it matters. None of it carries over. Every game is its own game.”

Alabama faces a similar situation this year as they won over Georgia last week and they are set to face a surprising Vanderbilt, who hasn't lost in its first five games.

The Commodores have been amazing this season thanks to the combination of coach Clark Lea and quarterback Diego Pavia. They have dominated the opposition this season, with each winning margin coming by at least 20 points.

Lea believes that last season's accomplishment, particularly the 40-35 upset of Alabama, was a key factor in sustaining the run they're currently having.

“Last season was important for us in terms of getting some of those breakthrough moments to see, ‘Hey, this is something we can do,’” Lea said. “I think this season has been about the confidence to dominate, to have a dominant mindset when we take the field.”

This is the first time in 28 years they're facing each other as teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Alabama, which was ranked No. 4, edged then No. 12 Vanderbilt 9-7.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

