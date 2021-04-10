2 North Dakota State Bison vs #24 Northern Iowa Panthers Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

North Dakota State Bison has been a dominant force at the FCS level for a long time now. The Bison tasted their first defeat in 39 games this season against Southern Illinois. Since that loss to Southern Illinois, North Dakota State has won three straight games heading into their game on Saturday.

Northern Iowa has had an up-and-down season, heading into its toughest game to finish off the spring season. The Panthers have not played since March 27th against Western Illinois. Northern Iowa will look to finish their spring season off strong with an upset win over North Dakota State.

#2 North Dakota State Bison vs #24 Northern Iowa Panthers: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 5PM EST

How to watch: ESPN+

#2 North Dakota State Bison vs #24 Northern Iowa Panthers: Head to Head | FCS Football

Northern Iowa Panthers

North Dakota State Bison and the Northern Iowa Panthers are set to meet for the 48th time on Saturday. North Dakota State has a head-to-head series lead (26-21). Bison has won six straight games against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Northern Iowa does have a winning record against Bison at home, posting a record of (13-9). North Dakota State holds a (9-1) record against Northern Iowa over the last 10 meetings. The Panthers will look to turn things around on Saturday and pull off a huge upset.

#2 North Dakota State Bison vs #24 Northern Iowa Panthers: Team News | FCS Football

#2 North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State's offense is led by their star running back Hunter Luepke. Luepke rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on 30 attempts. He's coming off a huge game against South Dakota where he rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Tomorrow on ESPN+ the Bison return to action at Northern Iowa in the @ValleyFootball game of the week. Game time is 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/sBsLZkgHfy — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 9, 2021

The Bison defense is led by junior defensive end Spencer Waege. Waege has registered 16 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks during the spring season. Lane Tucker has also given Bison a boost on defense by recording 12 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this spring.

#24 Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers

The Northern Iowa Panthers are led on offense by a pair of talented running backs. Tyler Hoosman and Dom Williams have been a huge boost to the Panthers offense. Hoosman has rushed for 303 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Williams has added 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries this spring.

Back in the DOME!!!



UNI vs NDSU kicks off in 24 hours!#UNIFight pic.twitter.com/HwfnVmEv46 — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) April 9, 2021

Northern Iowa is led on defense by their senior defensive linemen Jared Brinkman and Brawntae Wells. Brinkman has registered 31 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Wells has recorded 31 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

#2 North Dakota State Bison vs #24 Northern Iowa Panthers: Projected Starters | FCS Football

#2 North Dakota State Bison

QB: Zeb Noland

RB: Hunter Luepke

WR: Christian Watson, Jake Lippe, Braylon Henderson

TE: Josh Babicz, Noah Gindorff

#24 Northern Iowa Panthers

QB: Will McElvain

RB: Tyler Hoosman

WR: Quan Hampton, Deion McShane, Isaiah Weston

TE: Kyle Fourtenbary

#2 North Dakota State Bison vs #24 Northern Iowa Panthers: Prediction | FCS Football

Northern Iowa will need to play a flawless game if they want to pull off an upset against North Dakota State. Bison will lean on their rushing attack to control the pace of the football game. North Dakota State will lean heavily on their defense to lead them to victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday.

Predictions: North Dakota State Bison 42, Northern Iowa Panthers 14