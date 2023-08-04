$20 million becomes a far-fetched dream for Pac-12 media deal as Apple's primary partnership with George Kliavkoff ends soon: Reports

Commissioner George Kliavkoff finally presented the Pac-12 with a new media deal following months of speculation. However, the streaming television deal with Apple hasn't impressed the top members of the conference and could lead to an exodus.

The deal, if finalized, will earn the Pac-12 approximately $20 million per school annually, which is considered low. However, the revenue figure can increase based on the subscription size on Apple TV+ for the Pac-12 content.

Despite many members being unenthusiastic about the deal, it won't be on the table for long. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the new deal with Apple expires at the end of the week. The conference has to provide an answer before then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Apple's primary media rights deal w/Pac-12 expires at end of week, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Proposal is in "low $20 million" figure per school/annually, but can fluctuate/increase based on membership size & subscription incentives, sources said

Notably, the conference executives did not engage in a vote to accept or reject the deal at the Tuesday meeting with Kliavkoff. It is yet unknown what the reactions of the majority of schools are to the conference's prospective media deal.

Will the members elect to take the Apple deal?

At this stage, it's certainly unclear what consensus will be reached on the new media deal. However, a number of teams are expected to raise objections. Without a doubt, this will definitely plunge the conference into a whole new series of turmoil.

There are no indications of what the deadline looks like for the Pac-12 teams to give a response concerning the deal. However, it is believed that George Kliavkoff will demand each school's position on the agreement before the time given by Apple elapses.

The conference's future remains in doubt despite the success in finally securing a new television deal. It has now arrived at a delicate stage where the decisions of the member schools could make or break the league. It is to be seen what the schools end up agreeing to.

Cam Rogers @CamRogersLive



Will anyone even watch? The Pac-12 is reportedly going to air football games exclusively on Apple TV in 2024.Will anyone even watch? pic.twitter.com/qoOoHVYJRh

Is this the end of the Pac-12 in college sports?

With a couple of members exploring realignment options, the Pac-12 faces the possibility of disappearing from the college sports landscape. The latest reports are suggesting that the Big Ten and the Big 12 will look to poach their teams in their expansion plans.

Colorado recently announced its exit from the conference to return to the Big 12. It could be joined by Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. On the other hand, the Big Ten is considering adding Oregon and Washington, having previously held extensive talks.

Should this all come to reality, it's safe to say that's the end of the conference within the annals of college sports.