CFB insider drops a major concern for Arizona State to Big 12 move amid Arizona packing bags to join Brett Yormark's FBS powerhouse in 2024

Arizona State appears to be the next in line to exit the Pac-12 as the conference continues to lose its members. The university might be following its in-state rival, Arizona, to the Big 12, leaving the Pac-12 with a tiny hope of survival going forward.

While Arizona's move to the Big 12 is expected sooner, Arizona State, on the other hand, will take its time in making the decision. This is according to Washington, DC-based media consultant Jim Williams, who believes the Sun Devils won't be in a rush.

Williams noted that the university is concerned about the impact the move could have on their Los Angeles campus, known as the ASU California Center. While this doesn't ruin the possibility of the university moving to the Big 12, it will cause a delay in the decision.

In what could be another major blow for the Pac-12, Utah will be monitoring Arizona State's process towards a move to the Big 12. The Utes are also a candidate for the Big 12 expansion and will be ready to make the move should the Sun Devils jump ship.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC According to many media outlets, @uarizona will most likely add to the @Big12Conference within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, sources at @ASU will take their time - they are concerned that with a campus in LA they will lose enrolment. They might join but don't expect ASU to move… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Is Arizona State to Big 12 a potential move?

The future of the Pac-12 in the collegiate sports landscape remains unclear. The conference is not likely to secure a lucrative media deal, if it is finally able to finalize one. This primes the conference for a potential collapse in the near future, as many had predicted.

Despite the concerns the Sun Devils might have about a move to the Big 12, it's unlikely that staying in the Pac-12 will be a brilliant option for the university. They might not be swift in the operation like Arizona, but it is expected that they will eventually realign.

In a world where monetary incentives decide quite a lot in the world of college football, Arizona State's future in the Pac-12 remains in doubt. The university is not expected to waste time in considering a Big 12 invitation as the conference possesses other options.

Flatland Sports🌵 @flatland_sports



Per @JWMediaDC Arizona will likely be joining the Big 12 within the next two weeks. Arizona State may take more time with Utah monitoring Arizona State before making a decision.



Stay tuned. Big 12 Realignment Update:Per @JWMediaDC Arizona will likely be joining the Big 12 within the next two weeks. Arizona State may take more time with Utah monitoring Arizona State before making a decision.Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/0JdCeqGaSF

Is the Big 12 expanding to 16 teams?

Reports on Friday suggest that 14 is the perfect number for the Big 12. This came out after the conference athletic directors had a meeting with Commissioner Brett Yormark, following the announcement of Colorado's realignment to the conference.

However, Yormark has previously stressed that the conference expansion plan is based on value. The Big 12 will definitely be open to adding a new team once it adds good value to the conference. This definitely opens the door for Arizona State and Utah.