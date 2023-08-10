2012 Texas A&M Campaign: Revisiting Aggies' 2012 season as Netflix's Untold feat. Johnny Manziel releases

Johnny Manziel shot to fame during his phenomenal 2012 season with the Texas A&M Aggies. His rise was fast, brilliant and almost as quick as his fall and it has all been documented in the new Netflix series titled, "Untold: Johnny Football."

Johnny Manziel was known as 'Johnny Football' and grew into a brand name after he became the first freshman to win the coveted Heisman Trophy for a stellar season.

The Aggies exceeded preseason expectations under coach Kevin Sumlin and had a more than decent season.

Their best game of the season came against No. 1 Alabama coached by the legendary Nick Saban. They beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa 29-24 in a game that finally launched Johnny Manziel into national attention.

The 2012 team did not win the national championship even though they had the mercurial Manziel running rings around defenses in the SEC. They finished the season with an 11-2 record and won the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.

Aided by his teammates, Manziel threw for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns and 22 interceptions during his two-year Texas A&M career.

What happened to Johnny Manziel?

Johnny Manziel's meteoric rise during his brief stint for the Texas A&M Aggies brought him nationwide fame and captured the attention of NFL teams. He declared for the 2014 draft but things didn't go as anticipated right away.

Manziel was expected to be an early first-round pick but as teams continued picking, he continued to slide. Until desperate, he sent a text to the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains, leading to him getting picked No. 22.

"I wish you guys would come get me. Hurry up and draft me because I want to be there. I want to wreck this league together," texted Manziel

What unfolded during his two-year NFL stint has been called the greatest bust in NFL history for such a top pick. Manziel was never able to recapture the magic that made him such a special player for the Aggies.

While he could get away with partying and off-field distractions in college football, the NFL was an entirely different kettle of fish and his shenanigans caught up with him.

After being arrested on domestic violence charges, the Browns had enough and waived him. That was practically the end of Johnny Football in the NFL.

The Netflix documentary is perhaps the biggest thing to have happened to him since. He has been linked to a yet-to-be-launched bar in Texas with a few of his friends.