When does Johnny Manziel documentary come out? All about Netflix's 'Untold' series

Johnny Manziel, the celebrated Texas A&M football legend, will be the subject of an upcoming episode of Netflix's acclaimed docuseries, "Untold," directed by Ryan Duffy.

The episode will delve into the life and career of Johnny Manziel, who was once hailed as one of the greatest college football players with high hopes of becoming an NFL star. Unfortunately, his NFL dreams were cut short after just two seasons, and the documentary will shed light on the highs and lows of his football journey and the challenges he faced along the way.

Following the gripping first episode featuring Jake Paul, the Johnny Manziel documentary is set to captivate audiences as it releases soon on Netflix, making it a must-watch for sports enthusiasts and fans of compelling storytelling.

Former Cincinnati Bengals QB's remarkable journey is about to be chronicled in the upcoming episode titled "Untold: Johnny Football."

Manziel himself couldn't contain his excitement and teased the release date on his Instagram story. A snapshot of a football with the words "Untold: Johnny Football" and a touching note from Netflix proclaiming, "There will never be another Johnny Football," ignited anticipation among fans.

247Sports @247Sports pic.twitter.com/Hh44nKXRsB A Netflix documentary on Johnny Manziel will be released on August 8

The wait is nearly over as "Untold: Johnny Football" is set to premiere on August 8th at 3:00 p.m. ET, exclusively on Netflix. The episode will be 71-minute long and will offer a candid look at the challenges Manziel faced on and off the field.

Netflix's "Untold" series concludes with "The Hall of Shame" on August 15, exposing the Victor Conte/BALCO steroids scandal. It will be followed by "Swamp Kings" on August 22, chronicling Urban Meyer's Florida Gators' triumphs from 2005 to 2010.

Johnny Manziel's college football triumphs

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel's talent had already gained attention in high school, leading to a coveted scholarship from Texas A&M, where he embarked on a remarkable college football career with The Texas A&M Aggies.

Under Coach Mike Sherman in 2011, he redshirted, but it was in the 2012 season, under the guidance of new coach Kevin Sumlin, that he truly shone. Manziel's exceptional skills led him to throw for an impressive 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions in 13 games.

Notably, he broke Archie Manning's previous record with an astonishing 557 yards of total offense during a game against Arkansas.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel

Manziel's outstanding performances earned him tremendous recognition, as he became the first freshman to claim both the prestigious Davey O'Brien Award and the Heisman Trophy. In the following season, he continued to shine, amassing 4,114 passing yards along with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His football journey was nothing short of spectacular, earning him the well-deserved nickname "Johnny Football" during his sophomore year.

Such phenomenal achievements in Texas set the stage for Manziel to make a bold move. In 2014, he decided to forgo his college eligibility and enter the 2014 NFL draft, where he aimed to take his talents to the highest level of professional football.

The brief NFL career of Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel's NFL career was a short-lived and tumultuous journey filled with challenges that hindered his potential success in the league. Drafted as the 22nd overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft, he struggled from the outset.

His debut was marred by a $12,000 fine in a preseason game, and on-field performances were marked by sacks and devastating losses. Injuries further derailed his progress, leading to a season-long sideline.

Former Cleveland Brown's QB Johnny Manziel

The following year saw controversies off the field, including a trip to Las Vegas that raised concerns about his commitment to the sport. Moreover, he became the subject of a domestic violence investigation involving his ex-girlfriend during the 2015 offseason.

These issues culminated in the Browns releasing him from the team in 2016, after just 14 games with a modest stat line. Despite initial interest from other teams, his off-field recklessness and alleged assault made him "untouchable" unless he sought treatment.

After the conclusion of the 2015 season, no other NFL team signed him, and since then, he hasn't played a single game in the league.

Following his NFL stint, Johnny Manziel found himself playing in different football leagues. In 2018, he joined the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later played for the Montreal Alouettes. In 2019, he moved to the Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express. Currently, he serves as the quarterback for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football league.