How did Jim Irsay make his money? Exploring Colts owner's net worth in 2023

In the world of professional sports, some people go beyond just being team owners and become deeply connected with the teams they lead. Jim Irsay, the current owner of the Indianapolis Colts, is a perfect example of this.

He comes from a family that loves football, and his passion for the sport started when he was young. He practically grew up with the Colts, spending time with them during summer camps and traveling on their team bus.

Over the years, he worked in different roles within the organization, like selling tickets and handling public relations.

Eventually, in 1984, he became the General Manager, and when his father passed away in 1997, he became the owner of the Colts.

Jim Irsay's financial success is not solely derived from his ownership of the NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, his father, who was already wealthy due to his involvement in various heating and air-conditioning businesses, left him an inheritance of $150 million.

As of 2023, Jim Irsay has become incredibly wealthy, with a net worth of $3.9 billion.

Who was Jim Irsay's Father?

Jim Irsay's father was Robert Irsay, a successful industrialist based in Chicago. He amassed his wealth primarily through various heating and air conditioning businesses. Jim grew up in a Catholic household and was unaware of his father's Jewish heritage.

Robert Irsay

Robert Irsay made a significant mark in the sports world when he acquired the Los Angeles Rams in 1972 for $19 million. However, he later traded the team to Carroll Rosenbloom, and in return, gained ownership of the (former) Baltimore Colts.

Inside Jim Irsay's extraordinary Rock 'n' Roll collection

Over 25 years, the Indianapolis Colts' owner and CEO, has passionately curated an extraordinary collection of pop culture treasures. His fascination with iconic instruments and significant pieces from rock history have led him to acquire prized possessions in the music world.

The Jim Irsay Collection

Starting in the late 1990s, Irsay made historic acquisitions, including Jerry Garcia's beloved guitar, Tiger, purchased for an impressive $957,000.

Other notable items in his collection include Gilmour's Black Strat for $3.9 million, Kurt Cobain's legendary "Smells Like Teen Spirit" guitar for $4.5 million, Bob Dylan's Newport Folk Festival Stratocaster for $965,000, and George Harrison's Gibson SG for $567,000.

The boxing shoes worn by Muhammad Ali during the Thrilla in Manila

Beyond rock music, he also acquired Muhammad Ali's robe and shoes. One would also find objects connected to prominent figures like George Washington and John F. Kennedy.

Jim Irsay aspires to share his remarkable collection through a museum, offering enthusiasts and history lovers an immersive experience into music, culture, and history. His dedication showcases a remarkable blend of passion and philanthropy, making him a true custodian of cultural heritage.