Sony Michel net worth: How much is 2x Super Bowl champion worth in 2023?

After a successful five-year career in the NFL, running back Sony Michel of the Los Angeles Rams has decided to retire from professional football. He made this announcement during the opening weekend of the team's training camp.

Coach Sean McVay shared the news with the public, stating that Michel informed the team of his decision after the third practice of the camp. The Rams had recently re-signed Michel last month, expecting him to serve as the backup running back to Cam Akers for the upcoming season.

During his time in the NFL, Michel played for three teams, starting with the New England Patriots and later moving to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to his NFL journey, he had a successful college career, playing four years with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Michel achieved the milestone of being a two-time Super Bowl champion. He won his first Super Bowl in 2018 with the Patriots and the other in 2022 with the Rams. Now that he has retired early, fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his financial status.

As of 2023, Sony Michel has accumulated a net worth of $5.6 million, primarily earned through his NFL career and various brand endorsements. Over his entire NFL tenure, Michel's total earnings amount to $11.5 million.

Sony Michel's versatile life beyond football

Besides his NFL career, Sony Michel has been involved in numerous brand endorsements with companies like Verizon, Grubhub, Shake Shack, Cricket Wireless, Citibank, Call of Duty, Dunkin' Donuts, and Pepsi. Additionally, he has his own apparel brand named "Two Six Shop."

Notably, Michel is not just a football star but also a talented rapper. He showcased his musical talent by releasing the "UGA Anthem (Remix)" on July 4, 2017, featuring a guest appearance from rapper Rich Homie Quan.

The song, which included references to Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart, became a viral hit. Continuing his passion for music, Michel has released several songs on Soundcloud, with one of his popular tracks titled "No Feelins."

After the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl win in franchise history, Michel returned with a new track and also posted a teaser on his Instagram account.

Beyond his professional and musical endeavors, Michel is involved in philanthropy. He actively supports the non-profit organization called Alex's Lemonade Stand, which aims to make a difference in the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, providing support to families, and empowering individuals to contribute to the fight against childhood cancer.

Sony Michel's NFL contracts

In the 2018 NFL draft, Sony Michel was selected as the 31st overall pick by the New England Patriots. Shortly after, in July 2018, he inked a four-year contract worth $9.62 million with the Patriots.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice

In August 2021, the Patriots traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future draft picks: a 2023 4th-round pick (Jake Andrews) and a 2022 6th-round pick (Chasen Hines).

Following his time with the Rams, Michel joined the Miami Dolphins in May 2022 on a one-year contract worth $1.75 million. However, his stint with the Dolphins was short-lived as he was released just three months later.

Michel's journey in 2022 led him to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in August. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Chargers ended in December when he was waived by the team.

In 2023, Sony Michel returned to the Los Angeles Rams once more, but this time, he made the difficult decision to retire from the NFL. As a result, he would not be participating in the current season.