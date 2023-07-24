2023 Pac-12 football predictions: Marquee matchups, QB rankings, playoff contenders, and more

The 2023 Pac-12 football predictions this season is going to be wild with a lot of teams contending to make the College Football Playoff. This is the final season with the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins in the conference. There is a lot to dive into with the Pac-12 as these 12 teams are all vying to be legitimate this season.

What are some talking points that we need to address going into the season and who will be stars? Let's take a deeper dive into the 2023 Pac-12 football predictions and figure out how this season is going to go.

What are some of the biggest marquee games in the Pac-12?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are a few games going on this season that are going to be must-see. One that makes a lot of sense is actually the regular season finale. The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins battle it out on November 18 in their final Pac-12 matchup between one another.

On October 21, we have a rematch of the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game and it would make sense for the 2023 Pac-12 football predictions to see this be a rematch. This game will take place in Southern California and Caleb Williams should be 100 percent for this game, unlike the title game where he had an ankle injury.

Finally, one game to be excited for is the second game of the season for the Colorado Buffaloes as they host the Northwestern Wildcats on September 9. This will be the first home game for head coach Deion Sanders and a record number of transfer portal players in the program.

Which quarterback can really step up this season?

The top tier in the 2023 Pac-12 football predictions for the quarterback position is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. There is a massive tier difference between him and the next tier with Cameron Rising and Michael Penix Jr being considered threats for the second-best quarterback.

Can any team make the College Football Playoff in the 2023 Pac-12 football predictions?

This feels like the biggest year for a Pac-12 team to make the College Football Playoff. It feels like one Pac-12 team will be making the playoffs as it seems there is a spot open there. It obviously will go to whichever team wins the conference title but whether it be the top teams like the Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, UCLA Bruins or USC Trojans as those are the most likely teams to contend.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!