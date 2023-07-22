Star quarterback Caleb Williams appeared alongside his coach, USC's Lincoln Riley, at the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday. As one would expect, the Heisman Trophy winner had a lot to say and exuded much confidence. Well, his confidence didn’t seem to go down well with a section of social media, especially on Twitter.

Twitter user Black Lion (@TexansUderGrund) didn’t hold back. From his reaction, he seemed upset at Williams’ attitude and was rather happy his team, the Houston Texans, has “CJ” at quarterback and not him. CJ Stroud was the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft and Williams is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Black Lion @TexansUderGrund After listening to Caleb Williams at the Pac12 media day. I’m so glad we have CJ and not waiting for a guy like that at qb. Your at the biggest media that you have ever been apart of and your acting like that. Naw I’m Gucci on you.

Black Lion @TexansUderGrund @MUSSemeritus He got me when he said did you ask a question for me to talk about me. That’s the part that was disturbing to me. Then he all laid back on the coach lithe at the crib.

David Jaulus @JaulusD @TexansUderGrund @MUSSemeritus And I loathe US C, but I respect Caleb Williams

David Jaulus @JaulusD @TexansUderGrund @MUSSemeritus Who cares how the dude ask with the media he’s the best QB in the country and it’s not even all that close

Black Lion @TexansUderGrund twitter.com/2000s_wwe/stat… Lincon Riley talking to Caleb Williams after Media day.

"He made a bunch of great catches, and I looked over at one of our coaches and said 'After this season, are we gonna go get him?'" Asked USC quarterback Caleb Williams about adding Arizona receiver Dorian Singer & his performance against the Trojans in Tucson last season:"He made a bunch of great catches, and I looked over at one of our coaches and said 'After this season, are we gonna go get him?'"

Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy ahead of Stroud, who finished third while quarterbacking the Ohio State Buckeyes. Williams was on a roll in 2022 for the USC Trojans after transferring from the Oklahoma Sooners. He amassed 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns passing as well as 382 yards for 10 touchdowns rushing.

Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley's connection and the future of USC

As the top quarterback prospect in his high school class, Caleb Williams committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. A big influence over his decision was the former coach of the Sooners, Lincoln Riley.

However, Riley left the Oklahoma Sooners after the 2021 season to coach the USC Trojans. Williams then entered the transfer portal following Riley’s move to USC and ended up there also.

Riley has acquired a reputation for producing Heisman Trophy winners. So far, he has mentored three Heisman-winning quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Williams. He has also produced more than 28 NFL draft picks, five of which were first-rounders.

Caleb Williams is approaching his junior season confident and self-assured. It is not outside the realm of possibility that he joins Ohio State legend Archie Griffin as the second player to win the Heisman Trophy multiple times.

Achieving such a feat will be auspicious both for the Trojans and the Pac-12. Remember that USC is appearing at the Pac-12 Media Day for the last time as a member of the conference. Along with UCLA, the school has finalized its move to start competing in the Big Ten starting in 2024.

There has been speculation on how the Pac-12 might respond to their exits and replace the schools. It is one of the questions fans hope to get answers to by the end of the Pac-12 Media Day.

