Star quarterback Caleb Williams appeared alongside his coach, USC's Lincoln Riley, at the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday. As one would expect, the Heisman Trophy winner had a lot to say and exuded much confidence. Well, his confidence didn’t seem to go down well with a section of social media, especially on Twitter.
Twitter user Black Lion (@TexansUderGrund) didn’t hold back. From his reaction, he seemed upset at Williams’ attitude and was rather happy his team, the Houston Texans, has “CJ” at quarterback and not him. CJ Stroud was the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft and Williams is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy ahead of Stroud, who finished third while quarterbacking the Ohio State Buckeyes. Williams was on a roll in 2022 for the USC Trojans after transferring from the Oklahoma Sooners. He amassed 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns passing as well as 382 yards for 10 touchdowns rushing.
Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley's connection and the future of USC
As the top quarterback prospect in his high school class, Caleb Williams committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. A big influence over his decision was the former coach of the Sooners, Lincoln Riley.
However, Riley left the Oklahoma Sooners after the 2021 season to coach the USC Trojans. Williams then entered the transfer portal following Riley’s move to USC and ended up there also.
Riley has acquired a reputation for producing Heisman Trophy winners. So far, he has mentored three Heisman-winning quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Williams. He has also produced more than 28 NFL draft picks, five of which were first-rounders.
Caleb Williams is approaching his junior season confident and self-assured. It is not outside the realm of possibility that he joins Ohio State legend Archie Griffin as the second player to win the Heisman Trophy multiple times.
Achieving such a feat will be auspicious both for the Trojans and the Pac-12. Remember that USC is appearing at the Pac-12 Media Day for the last time as a member of the conference. Along with UCLA, the school has finalized its move to start competing in the Big Ten starting in 2024.
There has been speculation on how the Pac-12 might respond to their exits and replace the schools. It is one of the questions fans hope to get answers to by the end of the Pac-12 Media Day.
