2023 SEC QB Rankings: The Best Statistical Quarterbacks within the Conference

The SEC is routinely considered the best conference in football. However, with the defenses usually in the spotlight, the quarterbacks tend to be forgotten among the war chest of talent in the SEC.

The SEC consistently boasts top-notch quarterback skills, though some players are more exceptional than others. For example, Johnny Manziel, Bryce Young, and Joe Burrow are among the three SEC quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy in the past 11 years. Based on last season's statistics, I have ranked the SEC QBs below.

Tier 1: The best in the SEC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 K.J. Jefferson: Arkansas

Jefferson can make a run at the Heisman Trophy Award if he can lead Arkansas to an SEC title. The dual-threat quarterback dominated last season, passing for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also rushed for 640 yards and nine scores on 158 attempts.

Arkansas finished 35th in the country, with Jefferson carrying the brunt of the load at the QB position. However, if Jefferson can increase his counting stats while maintaining his 68% completion percentage, the sky is the limit for the signal caller. Jefferson should sit atop any SEC QB rankings heading into the 2023 season.

#2 Jayden Daniels: LSU

After a spectacular freshman year, when Daniels threw for 17 touchdowns against two interceptions, the quarterback fell on hard times at Arizona State. Daniels threw just 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions the next two seasons before hopping into the transfer portal and joining Brian Kelly at LSU.

Daniels delivered during his first season in the SEC, throwing for 17 touchdowns against three interceptions on a 69% completion percentage. He added another 845 yards and 11 scores on the ground. Only a few quarterbacks in the SEC, let alone the country, can play like Jayden Daniels.

#3 Devin Leary: Kentucky

Devin Leary is a former four-year starter at North Carolina State that will suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats next season. Leary blew up in 2021, throwing for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns against five picks. His 2022 season was cut short due to injury, but he finished the year with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Leary joins a Kentucky team looking to replace 2023 first-round draft pick, Will Levis. Leary has thrown 62 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in his career and will bring a veteran presence to the offense.

Tier 2: The SEC gunslingers

#1 Will Rogers: Mississippi State

Rogers will enter his third season as the starting quarterback in 2023. The gunslinger has thrown 82 touchdowns against 24 interceptions during the past two seasons and has completed 71% of his passes with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The signal caller had big-time games last season, including back-to-back three-touchdown performances against Texas A&M and Arkansas. He led the NCAA in pass completions the past two seasons and should be the favorite to do it again this year.

#2 Spencer Rattler: South Carolina

Rattle spent his first three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks last season. The former top recruit in the class of 2019 played a backup role as a freshman before taking over the full-time job in his second season. The net results were mostly positive, but a lackluster start in his third season led to his demotion and ultimate transfer to South Carolina.

The early returns were lackluster, but Rattler exploded during the Gamecocks' final three games. It started with a historic effort against then-top-ranked Tennessee, throwing for 438 yards and six scores in a blowout 63-38 win. He followed it up with a two-touchdown performance on the road in a win over juggernaut Clemson.

He finished the year with just 18 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions, but the way he finished the season should give hope to the South Carolina faithful. Rattler may not make every SEC QB rankings out there, but he is definitely in the conference's upper echelon.

Poll : 0 votes