2024-25 CFB Bowl games: Schedule, full list of matchups for the bowl season explored

The 2024-25 CFB Bowl games were announced on Thursday afternoon. The dates, locations and television networks of all the bowl games except one are now available.
The DirecTV Holiday Bowl has not been announced and is the only bowl game not included on the list. Also, all times provided are ET and the bowl games are subject to change.
Below is the full list of every bowl game for the 2024-25 college football season.
•
List of CFB Bowl games and locations
December 14
- Cricket Celebration Bowl in Athens, GA (12:00 p.m., ABC)
- Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL (9:00 p.m., ESPN)
December 17
- Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, FL (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Frisco, TX (9:00 p.m., ESPN)
December 18
- LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk in Inglewood, CA (9:00 p.m., ESPN)
December 19
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, LA (7:00 p.m., ESPN2)
December 20
- Staff DNA Cure Bowl in Orlando, FL (12:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
December 23
- Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, SC (11:00 a.m., ESPN)
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, ID (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
December 24
- Hawai'i Bowl in Honolulu, HI (8:00 p.m., ESPN)
December 26
- Detroit Bowl in Detroit, MI (2:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
- 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, AL (9:00 p.m., ESPN)
December 27
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, TX (12:00 or 3:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, AL (12:00 or 3:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Autozone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN (7:00 p.m., ESPN)
- SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, NV (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
December 28
- Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, MA (11:00 a.m., ESPN)
- Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in Bronx, NY (12:00 p.m., ABC)
- Isleta New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, NM (2:15 p.m., ESPN)
- Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, FL (3:30 p.m., ABC)
- Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop in Tuscon, AZ (4:30 p.m., CW Network)
- Go Bowling Miltary Bowl in Annapolis, MD (5:45 p.m., ESPN)
- Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX (7:30 p.m., ABC)
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA (9:15 p.m., ESPN)
December 30
- TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, TN (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
December 31
- Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, FL (12:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX (2:00 p.m., CBS)
- Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL (3:00 p.m., ABC)
- Texas Bowl in Houston, TX (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, AZ (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
January 1
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA (1:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential in Pasadena, CA (5:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, LA (8:45 p.m., ESPN)
January 2
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, FL (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
January 3
- Servpro First Responder Bowl in Dallas, TX (4:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
January 4
- Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Bahamas (11:00 a.m., ESPN2)
January 9
- Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, FL (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
January 10
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, TX (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
January 20
- College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta, GA (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
January 30
- East-West Shrine Bowl in TBD (8:00 p.m., NFL Network)
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change