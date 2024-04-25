2024 NFL Draft projections: Predicting landing spots for Tennessee stars

Under coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee football has rebounded in a significant way. But many of the top Volunteers elected to return to college. The Vols do have a few legitimate NFL prospects who will carry UT's mantle at the next level. Here's the draft overview and predicted landing spot for UT's next crop of draft prospects.

Tennessee Players going into the 2024 NFL Draft

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright is Tennessee's top NFL Draft prospect.

#1 Jaylen Wright, RB

Wright was only a three-star recruit from North Carolina. He started only in the 2023 season at Tennessee. But in 2022, he had 875 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns off the bench.

In his season as a starter, Wright had 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 Wright ran a 4.38 second 40 yard dash at the Combine.

The criticism on Wright is that he'd rather be an elusive runner on the edge than a power runner on the inside. He did average 6.2 yards per carry in his UT career. But at the next level, Wright will have to figure out a more versatile offensive attack.

Wright is often projected as a third-round pick, but he's one of the top running backs in the draft. While NFL teams don't value that position particularly highly, a big-play threat like Wright won't last too long. The projection here is that the Giants will nab him late in the second round.

#2 Joe Milton III, QB

After starting just nine games in his first five seasons of college, Milton finally got his shot with Tennessee in 2023. The results were uneven. Milton threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 299 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-5 passer, who is nearing 250 pounds and still has 4.6 speed in the 40 yard dash, is a marvel at times.

Milton also is incredibly inconsistent. He can make a great throw and then a horrible one. Despite his athleticism, Milton is often uncomfortable when the pocket breaks down.

Even at 24 years old, Milton is still inexperienced. He's a raw quarterback whose upside may not have much room to grow.

The bottom line is that his strong arm and athleticism will get Milton and NFL shot. It won't make him a high priority in the Draft. He's probably a sixth-round pick, maybe at pick 187 with the Falcons, who could use a bit of QB depth.

#3 Kamal Hadden, CB

Hadden was a JUCO player who committed to Auburn but ended up at Tennessee. Hadden started 15 games at Tennessee. In 2022, he had 51 tackles and five passes broken up. But in 2023, he had just 19 stops, but broke up 11 passes.

Hadden dealt with some significant injury issues in college. At a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, he's not one of the fastest guys at his position. But Hadden did a good job in man coverage a year ago and has shown the ability to hang with even top-flight receivers.

Hadden will be a late-round gamble. He's a raw athlete, but one who has shown flashes of being an NFL starter.

The Titans could take him at pick 252, just before the end of the draft. Hadden will have to make his way into the NFL as a reserve and special teams contributor.

