2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 Big 12 sleepers to watch out for ft. Jacob Cowing 

The 2024 NFL draft is coming up and there is going to be a lot of incredible talents coming out of the Big 12 Conference. However, some are not expecting a lot from these players as per their pre-draft hype.

Here's a deeper dive into some Big 12 sleepers that fans could see selected in the draft.

Top 10 Big 12 sleepers to watch out for in 2024 NFL draft

#10. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

Jacob Cowing had an incredible season for the Arizona Wildcats as he had 90 receptions for 848 yards (9.4 yards per catch) with 13 touchdown receptions. He had snaps in both wide and slot snaps throughout the year. He can be a solid slot wide receiver and should be an elite third-round selection.

#9. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Offensive tackle Patrick Paul has not been talked about too much and should be. Pro Football Focus has given him a 91.5 pass grade while allowing five sacks and seven quarterback hits in the last three seasons. Paul has improved each season and is a massive 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. Expect a team to be excited to draft him in the third or fourth round.

#8. Emani Bailey, HB, TCU

Emani Bailey had a dominating 2023 season as he had 223 carries for 1,209 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns as well as 25 receptions for 184 yards (7.1 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

He forced 70 missed tackles on rushing attempts and had 820 yards after contact while also having 19 carries for 15+ yards. Bailey has been doing incredibly well and could be one of the top running backs in the NFL right away.

#7. Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Kedon Slovis did well in his five-year collegiate career and last season with the BYU Cougars, he was 153-of-266 (57.5%) for 1,716 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also running for three touchdowns in eight games. With a 7.8 drop percentage last season, expect to see him be a good seventh-round pick that is being slept on.

#6. Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor

Defensive lineman Gabe Hall has a massive frame at 6-foot-6 and 287 pounds and could be a great player to have in the trenches. He has 62 quarterback hurries in the previous three seasons and lines up in all different spots on the defensive line. Hall could be a great defensive linemen in the NFL for a long time.

#5. Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had Myles Cole has done well on the edge and has been in different spots on the line. He spent more than 170 snaps over the tackle as well as outside of the tackle and had a career-high 19 quarterback hurries. With improvements in the passing game, while being strong in the rushing attack, he is going to be a good rotational piece in the defensive line. People are sleeping on him for the 2024 NFL draft.

#4. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Cole Bishop has been a good safety for the Utah Utes and should be able to be a good member in a secondary. He had some bad showing but did well against the run. With the ability to defend the slot and decrease his aggressiveness a bit, he will be a lot better. Teams that need safeties are going to be interested in him and should play well.

#3. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Ben Sinnott was one of the best tight ends in the entire country last season and he was more involved in the passing game last season. With an 82.0 player grade and a 76.1 run-block grade, he's shown the ability to dominate. Sinnott has the dominance to force missed tackles and is a strong pass-catcher. Teams are highlighting Brock Bowers but Sinnott is not a terrible second option.

#2. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

Jonah Elliss has been able to improve every season in college football and people are not discussing Elliss being a legitimate edge rusher in this year's draft. He had 13 sacks last season and while he is not going to produce that type of numbers, he had a 90.1 pass-rush grade and a 17.7 pass-rush win rate. Expect him to be a solid performer right away in the NFL and could be an early second-round selection.

#1. Jason Bean, QB, Kansas

Quarterback Jason Bean has shown to be a great quarterback and not many people are talking about him. He finished last season going 124-of-199 (62.3%) for 2,130 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. With a 114.1 passer rating and 10.7 yards per attempt, he is incredible with a deep pass. With a 68.8 adjusted completion percentage and an 8.1 big throw percentage, he has the advanced numbers where Bean is being slept on.

