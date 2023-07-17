2024 NFL Draft: Will Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord be a first-round pick? 

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is currently projected as a late-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But when all is said and done, could he be a first-rounder?

McCord spent the past two seasons backing up starter CJ Stroud. In five games during the 2021 campaign, he threw for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he recorded 190 passing yards and a touchdown in seven games.

PFF College @PFF_College Jeremiah Trotter Jr expects a big year from Kyle McCord

With Stroud now in the NFL, McCord will battle Devin Brown for the Buckeyes' starting job during fall camp. McCord is widely expected to come away as the winner, though.

McCord could put together an electrifying 2023 season as the starting Ohio State QB. Scarlet and Game's Frank Teriaca thinks he can rack up 3,800 passing yards and 35 touchdowns this year:

"I predict McCord to throw for 3,800 yards and have 35 touchdown passes as a first-time starter in 2023."

"As I said earlier, McCord will have the best weapons in the nation to play with, including his former high school teammate, Marvin Harrison. I expect McCord to put up good numbers as he should be able to throw it on most of the defenses they face."

Nearly 4,000 yards and 35 TD passes are definitely realistic numbers for McCord. He'll be surrounded by dynamic receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who will make his life a lot easier.

Ohio State quarterbacks drafted in the first round

Chicago Bears star Justin Fields

McCord could become only the sixth Ohio State quarterback to ever be drafted in the first round.

Don Scott was the first to do so, selected by the Chicago Bears ninth overall in 1941. However, he never played pro football and chose to serve in the military. He was killed during World War II in 1943.

Selected by the Baltimore Colts fourth overall in 1982, Art Schlichter played only 13 games and is considered one of the biggest busts of all time.

Three Buckeye QBs have been first-rounders over the past four years: Dwayne Haskins (2019), Justin Fields (2021) and CJ Stroud this year.

Haskins died in April 2022 after being struck by a vehicle. Fields is coming off a 1,000-rushing yard season for the Chicago Bears and Stroud is the current face of the Houston Texans franchise.

If Kyle McCord has a breakout 2023 season, he could very well be the next first-round Ohio State signal-caller. We will see.

