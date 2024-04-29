2024 SEC football championship odds after college football spring games

The Southeastern Conference championship will become difficult to win as the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners join what is arguably the nation's toughest conference.

With significant pieces changing with the NFL draft and coaching retirements, the odds will look different from what we are used to seeing. But which team has the best odds of winning the SEC championship in the upcoming season?

Latest college football SEC championship odds for 2025

Team Odds Georgia +300 Texas +700 Alabama +1300 LSU +1500 Ole Miss +1500 Tennessee +3000 Missouri +3500 Texas A&M +4000 Oklahoma +7000 Auburn +12000

Who is favored to win SEC football championship 2025?

The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to win the 2025 SEC football championship. That makes sense as significant pieces returned to the program instead of going to the 2024 NFL draft.

Who are sleeper teams?

There are a few sleeper teams right now, and the Ole Miss Rebels are among them. They went 11-2 in 2023 and have kept some significant pieces. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins are returning to the program.

The Rebels picked three players this year and have a strong head coach in Lane Kiffin. They were a game away from competing in the SEC championship game a year ago and should continue to improve going forward.

Who will win the SEC championship in 2024-25?

If you were to place a future bet on which SEC team would win the conference, the Georgia Bulldogs are the safest choice. They have a returning Carson Beck and a chip on the team's shoulder after missing the college football playoff after winning the previous two national championships and an undefeated regular season.

This offense could look different without tight end Brock Bowers, running back Daijun Edwards or wide receiver Ladd McConkey. But this is something the Bulldogs are used to. They replenished their roster through recruiting and the NCAA transfer portal. So, the Bulldogs should be the team to beat in the SEC.