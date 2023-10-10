21 YO Brock Purdy getting sacked frequently as Iowa State QB resurfaces after 49ers crush Cowboys 42-10

Brock Purdy has been a revelation since going into the NFL in the 2022 draft. The former Iowa State quarterback did not have a football career to boast about and that affected his draft stock. But that is all a thing of the past.

Purdy has taken the NFL by storm since coming into the San Francisco 49ers setup last year. And he showed his class once again in week 5 as the Niners smoked the Dallas Cowboys 42-10. But that performance has reignited some not-so-good memories for the young QB

A video of 21-year-old Brock Purdy playing for Iowa State and turning the ball over frequently has resurfaced after the stellar Niners victory.

Watch: 21-year-old Brock Purdy getting smoked as Iowa State QB

A video has surfaced online that shows the now-NFL star Brock Purdy playing for Iowa State. Looking at it, nobody could have predicted the rise of this quarterback in the National Football League as he is getting sacked and turning over the ball to his opponents very frequently. How the stars have turned for the young star since then.

Purdy wasn't known for ball security during his college football career. He still had a decent time with the Cyclones, throwing for over 12,000 yards in four years. But he always had a high number of interceptions and sacks. And that tanked his draft stock with the Niners picking him dead last in the 2022 NFL draft. And how he grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

From obscurity to NFL stardom

When Brock Purdy left Iowa State to go pro and to the NFL, nobody really gave him a chance. He became Mr. Irrelevant 2022 when the Niner drafted him as the last pick of the process. And he went to San Francisco as their third-string QB, never really in the running for any game time soon. But fate had other ideas.

Trey Lance got injured before the season and Jimmy Garappolo during the season, putting the onus on Purdy to deliver. And to everyone's surprise, he took the team all the way to the NFC championship game, only losing because he had to play with an injury.

He remains undefeated in the regular season, even deep into his second year with the team. Just recently, the Niners demolished the Cowboys 42-10, and Purdy played a central role in that victory. It's clear that times have changed, and that 21-year-old Iowa QB is showing what he's made of.