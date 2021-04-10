23 Southeastern Louisiana Lions vs #18 Nicholls State Colonels Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Nicholls State Colonels will end their spring season at home when they welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. If the Colonels win on Saturday, it will be their first win in school history in the month of April.

The Nicholls State Colonels are coming off a tough loss on the road to McNeese State last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions are coming off a huge win against Lamar last weekend. Southeastern Louisiana will have one more game after their duel against the Colonels on Saturday.

The Lions will look to push their record to 4-2 with a victory over Nicholls State this weekend.

Date: April 10, 2021.

Time: 4 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana are set to meet for the 30th time on Saturday. The Colonels lead the head-to-head series between the two programs 15-14. Nicholls State have won their two meetings against the Colonels by a combined score of 72-27.

The Colonels have had the better record at home against Southeastern Louisiana, though, winning seven of their 12 games. In their last ten games, Southeastern Louisiana have won six times. With a win on Saturday, the Lions will even the head-to-head record with the Colonels.

Southeastern Louisiana's offense is led by their quarterback Cole Kelley.

Kelley has completed 65% of his passes for 1,853 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Cole Kelley may not have a lot of rushing yards, but he does have four rushing touchdowns this season.

The Lions offense has gotten a big boost from redshirt junior wide receiver CJ Turner.

Turner has caught 29 passes for 396 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the spring season. He's averaging just under 100 yards receiving per game and is averaging 13.66 yards per reception this season.

Southeastern Louisiana's defense is led by linebackers Alexis Ramos and Darrius Harry. Ramos has piled up 56 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Meanwhile, Harry has registered 18 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this spring season.

The high-powered offense of the Nicholls State Colonels is led by Lindsey Scott.

Scott has completed 59% of his passes for 1,423 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. He also leads the Colonels in rushing yards (467) and rushing touchdowns (81).

Lindsey Scott receives great help from the pair of running backs - Julien Gums and John Carrington - the Colonels have in offense.

Gums and Carrington have put together a great spring season. Gums has rushed for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 73 attempts, while Carrington has rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 35 attempts.

Dai'Jean Dixon and Dontaze Costly have become reliable targets for Lindsey Scott this season. Dixon has caught 30 passes for 422 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Costly has caught 11 passes for 247 receiving yards and six touchdowns this campaign.

#23 Southeastern Lousiana Lions

QB: Cole Kelley.

RB: Cephus Johnson III.

WR: Javon Conner, Austin Mitchell, Tim WIlson Jr.

TE: Matt Deblaiso.

#18 Nicholls State Colonels

QB: Lindsey Scott.

RB: Julien Gums, John Carrington III.

WR: Dai'Jean Dixon, KJ Franklin, Dontaze Costly.

TE: Lee Negrotto.

There could be an enticing battle between two great college quarterbacks, Cole Kelley and Lindsey Scott.

The Nicholls State Colonels have the more explosive offense between the two programs. They'll look to capitalize on their superior run game to beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday.

Prediction: Nicholls State Colonels 42-21 Southeastern Louisiana Lions.