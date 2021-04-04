24 Idaho Vandals vs Idaho State Bengals Prediction & Match Preview - April 3, 2021 | FCS College Football

The 24th ranked Idaho Vandals are set to meet their rivals the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday night in the Battle of the Domes. Idaho is currently (2-1) and are looking to keep their FCS playoff hopes alive with a win on Saturday. The Vandals have two games left in the 2021 college football spring season.

The Idaho State Bengals are currently posting a record of (1-3) and are looking to knock out Idaho and spoil their chances at making the playoffs. Idaho State has lost back-to-back games to Eastern Washington and UC Davis. The Bengals are hoping to turn things around when they welcome Idaho on Saturday night.

#24 Idaho Vandals vs Idaho State Bengals How to watch

| FCS Football

Date: April 3, 2021

Time: 6PM EST

How to watch: PLUTO TV

#24 Idaho Vandals vs Idaho State Bengals Head to Head | FCS Football

The Idaho Vandals have won three of the last four meetings between the two programs. Their last victory came in 2019 where the Vandals defeated the Bengals 45-21. Idaho leads the overall head-to-head record (29-12) over the Bengals. The Vandals have played well on the road against the Bengals, winning 15 of their last 20 road games.

#24 Idaho Vandals vs Idaho State Bengals Team News | FCS Football

#24 Idaho Vandals

The Idaho Vandals offense is led by veteran quarterback Mike Beaudry. Beaudry has completed 59% of his passes this spring season. He's thrown for 532 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Idaho Vandals offense is also led by their two wide receivers Hayden Hatten and Cutrell Haywood. Hatten caught 26 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Haywood caught 18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns as well.

The Idaho Vandals are led by their junior linebackers Tre Walker and Fa'Avae Fa'Avae. Walker has posted 34 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack this season. Fa'Avae has registered 33 total tackles and .5 tackles for the Idaho defense this spring season.

The Idaho State Bengals are led by their junior quarterback Tyler Vander Waal. Vander Waal has completed 55.6% of his passes for 951 yards and eight touchdowns. He's added 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts this season.

Vander Waal has received help from his three wide receivers on offense. Tanner Conner has caught 19 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Henderson has caught 14 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown, and Xavier Guillory has caught nine passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals defense is led by junior linebacker Darian Green. Green currently has 19 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack from his linebacker position. He only trails sophomore linebacker Connor Wills in tackles this season, and Wills has 42 total tackles.

#24 Idaho Vandals vs Idaho State Bengals Projected Starters | FCS Football

#24 Idaho Vandals

QB: Mike Beaudry

RB: Dylan Thigpen

WR: Hayden Hatten, Cutrell Haywood, Elijah Lilly

TE: Connor Whitney

QB: Tyler Vander Waal

RB: Malakai Rango

WR: Tanner Conner, Jalen Henderson, Xavier Guillory

TE: Nate Shubert

#24 Idaho Vandals vs Idaho State Bengals Prediction

| FCS Football

This may be one of the most competitive Battle of the Domes rivalry games in recent history. Both Idaho and Idaho State are going to leave it all out on the field Saturday night. One thing that's always guaranteed is that rivalry games bring the best out of both teams.

Unfortunately for the Idaho State Bengals, their defense will not be able to hold the Vandals. Idaho's offense will make a big play late on to give the Vandals a victory.

Prediction: Idaho Vandals 24, Idaho State Bengals 17