$25,000,000 for Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. if WR stays at Ohio State in 2024: Reports

As anticipated in many quarters before the commencement of the season, Marvin Harrison Jr. has had another brilliant year with Ohio State in 2023. The wide receiver was impressive through the course of the season, which earned him a place as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Following the completion of his junior season with the Buckeyes, Harrison is widely expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. However, reports have indicated that he and Treveyon Henderson are being offered NIL deals, which rival the pay of an NFL first-round pick, to stay at Ohio State.

According to former Green Bay Packers vice president and Business of Sports podcaster Andrew Brandt, that will amount to roughly $25 million for Marvin Harrison Jr.

It will be amazing and at the same time outrageous to see a player earn that much at the collegiate level.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. stay at Ohio State?

It's not uncommon to see potential top draft picks returning for another season in college football in the NIL era. The likes of Blake Corum, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Tommy Eichenberg returned to college in 2023 despite their high chances of getting drafted early.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s potential return might not come as a surprise, as players now tend to stay longer in college. However, it will take a whole lot from Ohio State to convince Harrison to return to college football next year, considering how highly rated he is to many NFL franchises.

Also, considering that Ohio State hasn't held back any of its top stars for another year in college football, they are unlikely to influence Harrison's decision. The likes of C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2023 NFL Draft without influence.

Nonetheless, the ambition to win the national championship might push the Buckeyes to make an attempt to retain its top stars for next season. They missed out on the College Football Playoff this season after losing to Michigan and will aim for better in 2024.

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t made an NFL decision

Marvin Harrison Jr. indicated in the Heisman Trophy press conference on Thursday that he has not yet decided on his future in relation to the NFL Draft. The wide receiver is widely regarded as the leading non-quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft.

He conveyed to reporters that he's leaving the door open to the possibility of returning to Ohio State and opting out of the NFL Draft for another season. His motivation for another season in Columbus includes aspirations to beat Michigan and secure the Big Ten title.