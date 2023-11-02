$3,200,000 worth Olivia Dunne dresses up as the Mother of Dragons in a stunning 'Game of Thrones' costume for Halloween

Superstar LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is never far away from being a trending topic on various social media platforms due to her massive following and often racy pictures.

The star student-athlete who has a NIL valuation of $3.2 million, according to On3. hit the headlines hard once again during the Halloweekend due to her stunning outfit that left fans' tongues wagging.

Dunne dressed up as "the mother of dragons." aka Khaleesi from the popular "Game of Thrones" television series and uploaded a video with a voice-over from the character on her TikTok account.

Olivia Dunne stepping up Livvy Fund efforts

As the queen of college sports NIL deals, Olivia Dunne is in a unique position to create a platform for other female student-athletes to get brand partnerships the way that she does. That's what she did when she created the Livvy Fund in July.

Last week, it was announced that Dunne's Livvy Fund had partnered with Accelerator Active Energy, an energy drink company. The company will partner with eight LSU student-athletes as brand ambassadors for its products.

During the October issue of Sports Illustrated, Olivia Dunne revealed her motivation for starting the Livvy Fund.

“There’s definitely an underlying problem, which is that the money needs to go to support women’s sports, because there’s not many (lucrative) professional leagues for women’s sports after college,” Dunne said. “So, it’s really important that women can capitalize on it now while they’re in college.”

Kiya Johnson, Ashley Cowan, Chase Brock, KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Jillian Hoffman, Sierra Ballard and reigning national gymnastics champion Konnor McClain are the student-athletes who will be brand ambassadors for the company.

When she started the Livvy Fund, Dunne clearly outlined the objectives behind it.

"The collectives mostly go to the men's sports here at LSU, and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities," Dunne said.

“I really just hope that (The Livvy Fund) is the first of many. I really hope to get as many women student-athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole, because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so, I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”

It seems as if the queen of NIL is a woman of her word, and she's already fulfilling her promise to avail more NIL opportunities for LSU female student-athletes.