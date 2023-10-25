Olivia Dunne's Livvy Fund joins forces with Accelerator Active Energy to pave way for teammates' NIL deals

In July, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne introduced "The Livvy Fund," an initiative designed to assist LSU women's athletes in obtaining NIL contracts in a field dominated by men.

Now, Dunne's Livvy Fund has joined forces with Accelerator Active Energy to pave the way for teammates' NIL deals. As the first company to work with the Livvy Fund on non-deal deals, Accelerator Active Energy will appoint eight different LSU gymnasts as brand ambassadors for their energy drink.

Konnor McClain, the current national gymnastics champion in the all-around competition, Ashley Cowan, Jillian Hoffman, Chase Brock, KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard and Kiya Johnson are the eight gymnasts.

Olivia Dunne: "I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities"

Of the Livvy Fund, Dunne had earlier stated:

“The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU, and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities," she said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s very important to help educate other student-athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands.”

According to an assessment by On3, the LSU gymnast and social media star is the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, having made an estimated $3.5 million through NIL deals.

Dunne is currently dating Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes. Olivia Dunne and gymnast Elena Arenas shared a dorm room, which is how Skenes and Dunne first became acquainted.

According to Paul Skenes, who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, their mutual notoriety—which made it almost impossible to go anywhere without being followed—led them to become friends.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something -- picture, autograph, whatever," Skenes said.