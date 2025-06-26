3 ACC teams reportedly in contention for elite four-star DL Keshawn Stancil in the Class of 2026 ft. Miami

Keshawn Stancil is a step closer to announcing his commitment for the 2026 college football season. The four-star defensive lineman is reportedly garnering attention from three ACC teams, among other powerhouses.

According to On3 Recruits, Stancil will announce his commitment on Saturday between ACC programs Miami, Clemson and NC State. Georgia and Penn State are also in consideration.

According to ESPN, he is the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2026 class. The Clayton (North Carolina) High School star has visited his five finalists, as well as North Carolina and Tennessee.

What could Keshawn Stancil bring to the Miami Hurricanes?

Keshawn Stancil is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect from Clayton High School in North Carolina, and one of the best uncommited players at his position. According to On3, Stancil was one of the most stellar players in his junior year. He amassed 63 tackles and nine sacks in 12 games.

He has been busy this offseason visiting several high-caliber programs. Stancil sounded particularly pleased with his visit to Miami.

"I have been on two visits so far (the other with the Georgia Bulldogs), probably this is the best one and I really don’t think it is going to change visit-wise – it is Miami, man, good coaching, good culture, good way to live out here, (it) can’t get better than that," Stancil said on Wednesday, via On3.

"Every time I come out here the relationship gets stronger, stronger, stronger with the coaches and players. This weekend it was all of that plus 10. I really enjoy Miami a lot."

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the ACC, and typically spare no expense in securing talented players to join their program. Stancil could add an imposing presence to their defensive line and help frustrate opposing offensive coordinators.

Miami fresh off a decent 2025 campaign, posting a 10-3 (6-2 ACC) record. It aims to perform better next season and potentially make the College Football Playoff.

