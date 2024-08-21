3 best abilities of Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in College Football 25 

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has emerged as a true leader and anchor for their team's offense. Gabriel transferred to Oregon in December of 2023, and since then has led his team to a dominant 12-2 season.

In EA Sports CFB 25, Gabriel boasts an impressive overall rating of 89, with 92 throw power and 90 accuracy, making him a formidable quarterback for his team.

Here's a closer look at his best abilities in EA's College Football 25, and why players should consider him as their QB1.

3 best abilities of Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in EA Sports College Football 25

#1. High Pressure Performance

Dillon is an extremely tuned-in and stable player on the field. Naturally, his cool-headedness translated over to the game, with a 99 awareness rating. This allows players to maintain similar levels of focus and accuracy through all four quarters with him under center.

#2. Versatility and Leadership

Dillon Gabriel possesses speed and agility ratings in the 80s in CFB 25. Not only that, his player card also possesses a plethora of badges such as Gunslinger and Field General that all allow him to be an immensely mobile, versatile and commanding QB in the game.

#3. Elite Passing Abilities

Dillon's Hot Route Master & Pass Lead badges also make him one of the best QB options in the game. Pass Lead allows him to make deep passes with impressive accuracy, stretching the defense vertically. While Hot Route Master gives him additional pre-snap judgments, allowing him to modify routes and matchups. All of this makes him a dangerous asset to have in the game.

Dillon Gabriel is a proven and trustworthy battle general with a few significant tricks up his sleeve. Whether it be in real life or a video game, Gabriel looks set for a big year ahead.

How do you think Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

