3 best Texas Longhorns to play for the San Francisco 49ers

The Texas Longhorns have a lengthy history of sending players to the NFL, since the league's inaugural season in 1920, when it was named the American Professional Football Association.

While the San Francisco 49ers have a lengthy, storied history, they have not received as much contribution from Texas alums as one would think. With the 49ers set to play in Super Bowl LVIII, take a look at the three best Longhorns to play for the franchise.

Three best Texas Longhorns to play for the San Francisco 49ers

#1 Tarell Brown

Brown spent four seasons with the Texas Longhorns, recording 172 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 21 passes defended.

He was drafted 147th overall in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, spending seven of his nine seasons. Brown recorded 310 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 58 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#2 Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin spent four years with the Longhorns. He recorded 1,364 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 120 receptions, adding 405 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries. Goodwin also had 985 kickoff yards and one touchdown on 44 returns.

He was drafted 78th overall in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills but spent three of his 10 seasons with the 49ers. He has recorded 3,090 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 191 receptions, adding 126 rushing yards on 23 carries. Goodwin has also returned 22 kickoffs for 468 yards.

#3 Phil Dawson

Phil Dawson spent four years with the Texas Longhorns. He converted 59 of his 79 field goal attempts and 162 of his 170 extra point attempts.

Dawson went undrafted in the 1998 NFL Draft but spent four of his 20 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He converted 441 of his 526 field goal attempts and 518 of his 531 extra point attempts. Dawson was named to one Pro Bowl team and two All-Pro Teams.