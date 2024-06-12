3 CUSA teams that could join ACC expansion if the Atlantic Coast loses FSU & Clemson in the latest wave of realignments

With Florida State and Clemson intensifying their effort to leave, the rumors of ACC expansion are intensifying. The two schools have created uncertainty in the league after filing lawsuits in a bid to exit without paying hefty fees this offseason.

An expansion is crucial to the future of the ACC should the Tigers and the Seminoles eventually depart. The conference will do all in its power to avoid the fate of the Pac-12 by navigating the existential threat in front of it through expansion.

Without a doubt, the Group of Five leagues will be the destination to source expansion candidates and Conference USA could be given a look. Here are three CUSA that could be considered for ACC expansion.

Three CUSA teams that are candidates for ACC expansion

#1, Liberty

After five years of playing independently in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Liberty realigned with the Conference USA in 2023. The Flames' first season in the league was noteworthy as they went on to win the conference championship with a perfect record.

Despite their short tenure in the CUSA, they could be a top candidate for a potential ACC expansion. The team played in a New Year's Six bowl game last season and this has largely increased their reputation. The ACC will undoubtedly find this attractive while expanding.

#2, New Mexico State

New Mexico State was also an FBS Independent for five years before joining the CUSA in 2023. The Aggies had a brilliant season in their first year, finishing 7-1 in the conference schedule. They also made it to the conference championship game where they lost to Liberty.

Without a doubt, New Mexico is one of the CUSA teams the ACC will consider in its potential expansion plan. An ACC expansion plan will obviously consider what a program can add to it in terms of competitiveness and the Aggies have shown they can bring this to the table.

#3, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky realigned with the CUSA in 2014 and now boasts as one of the league's oldest teams. The Hilltoppers have been one of the top contenders in the conference since their arrival, which has adequately helped them maintain their relevance in the league.

In their 10 seasons so far in the CUSA, the Hilltoppers have played in a bowl game in nine of them. They've also won seven of the bowl games they competed in. This is something that could present the school as a candidate for the ACC expansion if it eventually comes to life.