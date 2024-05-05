Kirby Smart has produced many standout players during his time in charge of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Smart has led the Bulldogs since 2016, winning two national championships, and been a constant contender in the SEC during this period. That has been due to strong and talented players who have gone through the Bulldogs program.

Here are three standout players Kirby Smart has produced:

#1 Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb played on the Georgia Bulldogs team between 2014 and 2017, with Kirby Smart being in charge of his final two years in Athens. The running back made over 1000 yards in both years, scoring 22 touchdowns.

Chubb would be drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft as the 35th pick by the Cleveland Browns. In the next five seasons with the Browns, Chubb became the main part of the Browns running game, recording over 1000 yards in every season bar his rookie season, where he had 996 yards.

The good form from Chubb stopped in 2023 due to a season-ending injury, but it's likely that his form will return for the 2024 season.

#2 Sony Michel

Michel was the other running back to Nick Chubb for the Bulldogs, and the two played on the same team.

As with Chubb, Michel had a breakout senior year in 2017, recording 1,227 yards. These performances were enough to get him drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft.

In his first season in the NFL, Michel made an impact for the Patriots. His 931 rushing yards helped the Tom Brady-led team into the playoffs, and Michel made the Super Bowl in his first season.

Michel would score the only touchdown of the game to hand the New England Patriots their final title in the Brady era. He had a strong 2019 season to follow up the Super Bowl victory but never lived up to his earlier form, getting passed around by teams in a short period.

#3 D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift is another running back who played under Kirby Smart with the Bulldogs. He recorded over 1000 yards in his senior year.

Swift was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. For the next three years, Swift would underperform with the Lions, recording around 500-600 yards a season.

He was then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Swift shone. During the 2023 season, Swift doubled his yardage of the season, breaking the 1000-yard ceiling for the first time since college and made his first pro Bowl.

His time in Philadelphia didn't last long, though. D'Andre Swift is now with the Chicago Bears and is part of the emerging offense led by Caleb Williams.

Who do you think is the best NFL player who has been coached by Kirby Smart, and why do you think most of his success has been running backs?