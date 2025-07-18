3 MWC teams that could potentially join Pac-12 expansion as "poaching fee" settlement stands unresolved

The Pac-12 is looking to expand even further to cement itself as a Power 5 conference in 2026.

The Pac-12 has been going after the Mountain West Confernece, which has resulted in a lawsuit. According to reports, the Mountain West sought $55 million in penalties, claiming the Pac-12 broke the terms of the scheduling agreement.

The Mountain West Conference is looking to impose so-called 'poaching penalties,' which had led the Pac-12 to begin its own legal action.

The Pac-12 has already landed Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State from the MWC.

With the two conferences going at it, the Pac-12 could look to add new schools, and here are three schools the Pac-12 could land from the MWC.

3 MWC teams that could potentially join Pac-12

#1, Air Force

If the Pac-12 is going to add another school from the MWC, Air Force makes the most sense.

Air Force has been with the MWC since the conference began in 1999. The school would be a good fit for the Pac-12 as they play in Colorado and fit the regional fit for the Pac-12.

Air Force also has plenty of fans, which would help a Pac-12 media rights deal.

#2, UNLV

UNLV signed a grant of rights agreement that locks them in the Mountain West until 2032, but there is an out to join a Power conference.

Although UNLV has been linked to the Big 12, the Pac-12 would be a good fallback plan if the Big 12 doesn't want UNLV. The Rebels have a good fan base, and adding Vegas to the Pac-12 would help out their media rights deal.

The school has a clause in the deal that would allow UNLV to join a power league without paying an exit fee.

#3, Nevada

The final school that makes sense for the Pac-12 is Nevada, especially if UNLV goes.

The two schools are rivals, and getting Nevada as part of their conference is big for media. Nevada is also a well-respected football school which would help make the Pac-12 more respected.

