3 Nebraska players who look incredibly strong before Week 2 game against Colorado

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule kickstarted his second campaign with the Cornhuskers with a 40-7 win over UTEP on Saturday at home. They are scheduled for a rematch against Deion Sanders' Colorado's Buffaloes in Week 2. Last season, Coach Prime and his team emerged victorious with a 36-14 win on Sept. 9, leaving Nebraska eager for redemption this year.

As the Cornhuskers prepare for the upcoming showdown on Saturday, here are three players who could prove to be game-changers against Sanders' squad.

3 Nebraska players who look incredibly strong before showdown against Colorado

1# Dylan Raiola (QB)

2024 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola took over as the starter of Matt Rhule's team this season after committing to the program in December last year. During his debut against UTEP, the young star showcased his talents and arm accuracy, recording 238 passing yards and two touchdowns. This performance earned him the Big Ten Football Freshman of the Week honor.

Raiola has a lot of respect for Coach Prime's son and if he can keep his cool and lead the offense well, Colorado will have a difficult time this year against Nebraska.

2# Ty Robinson (DL)

After recording two tackles against UTEP, Robinson will be a key piece in his team's Week 2 matchup against Deion Sanders' Colorado. The senior faced the Buffaloes last season, so he has some insights into their play. However, Colorado underwent a massive roster revamp this offseason.

For Robinson and Nebraska's defensive line to gain the upper hand, creating pressure on Shedeur Sanders will be of severe importance. Robinson, who is aware of the capabilities of Colorado's offensive line, said:

"They're a solid group. They're really great pass protectors. They're pretty aggressive on the run. We're just going to stick to our process. Stick to our technique and go play and work because we know it's going to be a battle up front." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

3# Gabe Ervin Jr. (RB)

Last season, running back Gabe Ervin Jr.'s campaign ended after four games due to a knee injury. However, he rehabilitated throughout the year and made a solid comeback performance against UTEP in Week 1.

Now in his fourth campaign with the Cornhuskers, he put up 24 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his return. He played against Colorado last season as well, putting up 74 rushing yards during the loss. As Nebraska gears up for the rematch, Ervin will be a key player in helping the Cornhuskers secure a victory over the Buffaloes.

