"Nebraska's defense is gonna destroy Colorado's interior O-line": Hall of Famer picks Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers to slay Deion Sanders' Buffs in Week 2

Coach Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling clash this Saturday. However, College Football Hall of Famer Aaron Taylor has boldly picked the Cornhuskers to take down coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes in Week 2.

Taylor, a former Notre Dame star, confidently predicted Nebraska's defense would dominate Colorado's offensive line. The Huskers are on a roll, opening their 2024 season with a strong defense that shined in their win against UTEP, allowing just 205 yards and seven points.

During a CBS Sports Network segment, Super Bowl champion Taylor said he expects the "Blackshirts" defense to keep the pressure on the Buffs, making it tough for their offense to gain any ground.

“Nebraska's defense is going to destroy the interior O-line and everything that they have to do with the offense,” Taylor said. “They're going to show up bigger than that windscreen on that [Matt] Rhule’s headset.”

He believes the Cornhuskers will wreak havoc on Colorado's interior offensive line, disrupting their entire offensive game plan.

While Nebraska's defense looks formidable, CU’s offense is no pushover. The Buffaloes have shown they can compete with anyone, but their defense has struggled, allowing over 400 yards in 10 of their last 13 games.

Both teams are coming off opening-game victories, riding the wave of confidence as they prepare for this highly anticipated matchup.

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska has the upper hand in rivalry with Deion Sanders' Buffs

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule - Source: Imagn

Nebraska and Colorado are set to clash on Saturday, Sept. 7, in a thrilling showdown between long-time rivals. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, and both teams come into the matchup with some momentum.

Nebraska started its season strong with a commanding 40-7 win against UTEP. Under coach Matt Rhule, who's now in his second year with the Huskers, the team is looking to build on that success.

Meanwhile, Colorado edged out North Dakota State 31-26 in its opener. Coach Deion Sanders, also in his second year with the Buffaloes, will aim to keep their winning streak against Nebraska alive, having won the last three matchups.

Historically, Nebraska has the upper hand in this rivalry, leading the all-time series 49-21-2. However, Colorado has had the edge recently, winning their last meeting 36-14 in Boulder in 2023.

This upcoming clash will be the fourth time these teams have met in the past seven seasons, adding another chapter to their storied history.

