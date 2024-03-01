3 new rule changes college football will likely adopt after recent leaders meet

The world of college football has been a bit antiquated in terms of the technology available to help teams perform better. Reportedly, there are three new additions to college football after the NCAA Football Rules Committee met this week to address some issues.

One of the changes has been the ability to have helmet communications. Coaches have not been able to discuss plays with the quarterbacks, like in the NFL, instead relying on signals and physical signs from the sideline. That came up as more of a prevalent topic after the Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal, so after this change, there would not be any signs to steal.

Another addition to teams will be the use of a tablet on the sidelines. We have seen that in the NFL as well, with players going back and seeing replays of plays happening in real time and assessing what's working and what's not. It would also help improve the quality of the game with in-game adjustments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The final addition will be the implementation of a two-minute warning. That makes it more of the pro football style as well as adding an extra ad break to sell. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that the discussion is to call it the "two-minute timeout".

These are some major improvements to the college football product as the sport continues to expand.

Also Read: Washington State leaves no stone unturned for Pac-12 as prez Schulz breaks silence on "hold up" rumors around 5+7 college football format

Would these reported rule changes help or hurt college football?

The college football game has been a completely different game compared to the NFL at times.

Players are now used to hearing the plays at top high schools and transitioning to college with signs of Michael Jordan memes to getting the play call in their helmet again. Having the aforementioned changes would make the product better.

The tablets on the sideline would also help make faster in-game adjustments, as players will be able to see what went wrong on an interception or a blown coverage.

Instead of waiting until film breakdown, it will available in real time. The two-minute warning is fine to emulate the professional ranks and prepare the players for the NFL but is not too significant.

Nevertheless, all these changes should help make the college football game a lot smoother and a better product overall.

Also Read: How long is a lightning delay in college football? NCAA rules and safety protocols explained