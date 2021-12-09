3 potential candidates to take over as Duke head coach ft. Jason Garrett

The Duke Blue Devils football program are seeking a new head coach after David Cutcliffe and the team mutually parted ways after 14 seasons.

Cutcliffe, who had three straight losing seasons, leaves with a 77-97 record and six bowl appearances. The Blue Devils finished 3-9 (0-8 in ACC play) and had the worst record in the entire ACC conference.

The program is a long way from being a contender in the ACC Coastal again. But the right head coach could set them on that path and make them relevant. Duke have a shortlist of qualified candidates for the job.

On that note, here's a look at three of them:

#1 Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett and Duke seem to have mutual interest, and he is one of the few candidates to have experience as a head coach.

Garrett also had a near decade-long tenure in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, experience that could come in handy. He was 85-67 as the head coach from 2010-2019, and helped shape quarterbacks like Tony Romo and Dak Prescott into Pro Bowl players.

Garrett joined the New York Giants in 2020 as the new offensive coordinator, but was let go in November. While he has zero experience as a coach, he did serve with Nick Saban while with the Miami Dolphins.

Nevertheless, Garrett could be a great recruiter for Duke by promoting his background with the Dallas quarterbacks and overall success as a head coach. He could use a break from the NFL and improve his value in the NCAA with a program in turmoil.

#2 Tony Elliott

Clemson's offensive coordinator Tony Elliott also seems to be at the top of Duke's shortlist.

Elliott was reported to have been the first in-person interview for the position. Few expect him to stay with Clemson since defensive coordinator Brent Venables left for Oklahoma.

Elliott won the Broyle Award for the best assistant college coach in 2017. He is among the highest-paid in the NCAA, averaging more than $2 million per year.

Tony Elliott has been with Clemson since 2011, moving up from running backs coach to offensive coordinator in 2015. Duke could go with him for his championship background with the Tigers. Even if Duke go with someone else, Elliott has also garnered interest from Virginia.

#3 Mike Elko

Mike Elko has served as the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M since 2018, and has made many stops in the NCAA since 1999: Penn, Richmond, Hofstra, Bowling Green, Wake Forest and Notre Dame, to name a few.

Mike Elko has served as the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M since 2018, and has made many stops in the NCAA since 1999: Penn, Richmond, Hofstra, Bowling Green, Wake Forest and Notre Dame, to name a few.

Elko is likely the third-best candidate on the list, but Duke are interested in him. He's coming off one of his best seasons in 2020 when Texas A&M were the ninth-best defense and #2 against the run.

Elko stands a chance to join Duke if Garrett is too expensive and Elliott goes to Virginia.

