3 Power 5 conferences to reportedly decide fate of ACC if FSU exit triggers Oppenheimer-like 'ripple' effect for conference realignment

FSU is anticipated to begin the process of leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference following its scheduled emergency Board of Trustees meeting on Friday. The university has long harbored the ambition to exit the conference and the time might be around the corner.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reports that the starting process for the Seminoles' exit "will have an 'Oppenheimer-like' ripple effect." It remains unknown how the university plans to go about its intention to leave.

Being one of the biggest television brands in the realm of college football, there's a good chance FSU will land in the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference. There's been talks of both conferences holding an interest in the Seminoles.

In an unexpected situation where the university is unable to secure a move to the Big Ten or SEC, the Seminoles could turn to the Big 12. Considering Commissioner Brett Yormark's take on expansion, Florida State will be highly welcomed to the growing Big 12 family.

Where is the likely destination for FSU?

While indications strongly suggest that FSU will eventually leave the ACC, the exact timeline for this departure remains uncertain. However, where they will eventually land after the intended exit remains the biggest question many college football enthusiasts keep asking.

With three options now on the ground, the chances of joining each conference are very different, as it stands. Nonetheless, the university is expected to examine all options extensively before deciding on which ship to jump in to begin a new era in collegiate athletics.

The Big Ten appears to be the likely destination for the FSU when they eventually leave the ACC. This is due to the conference's deep interest in bringing in a couple of ACC powerhouses in a bid to remain competitive and lucrative in the world of college football.

The SEC is a less likely option than the Big Ten considering the recent damage in the relationship between the Seminoles and ESPN. This is due to the alleged interference in the College Football Playoff selection. The Big 12 remains an outside option at the moment.

It's worth noting that FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford has explicitly noted that the possibility of transitioning to an independent athletic program has been definitively ruled out.

