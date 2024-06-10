3 reasons why ACC fallout could trigger potential SEC-Big Ten partnership in 2024

The Atlantic Coast Conference fallout is possible; if that happens, it could lead to many things. One is the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten, two big conferences in college athletics, could form a partnership and make decisions together. Let's see why this could happen if the ACC loses the court battle.

Reasons why ACC fallout could lead to SEC-Big Ten partnership

Strength in numbers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having strength in numbers is critical for the success of both conferences. They would have two votes for whichever subject the conferences feel could be better in the long run.

This SEC-Big Ten partnership would allow the two to control how they view things, such as the college football playoff and other revenue-sharing ideas. It could be very lucrative for both, and both have the strength in the numbers here.

Trending

Bigger pot of money

An SEC-Big Ten partnership would create a more significant pot for the two conferences. It would include some of the richest media rights companies and more revenue in the future for themed college football weeks where the Big Ten and the SEC would play against one another.

This is something that both commissioners would love as they would have another source of revenue. They could continue to bank in, given they are the two biggest and brightest conferences.

For the fans

While the two other reasons are the "real" reasons, this one is related to public relations. An SEC-Big Ten partnership could foster scheduling games with one another, leading to major non-conference games during the regular season.

They could create a Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes or a USC Trojans vs. Texas Longhorns rivalry and use the good public perception to boost both conferences.