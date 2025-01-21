Ohio State coach Ryan Day is in demand. Fresh off his crowning accomplishment of winning the college football national championship, his stock is at an all-time high. With five NFL head coaching jobs still available, now might be the time to strike while the iron is hot. One team, the Dallas Cowboys, should go all-in on bringing in Day as their next head coach.

Here are three reasons why the Cowboys and Day are a perfect fit.

3 reasons why the Cowboys should go all-in on Ryan Day as the next HC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Ryan Day has NFL Experience

Ryan Day is no stranger to the NFL. Before his stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers for Chip Kelly in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Trending

He was also offered the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator role in 2018 but ultimately decided to stay with the Buckeyes as he was given primary playcalling duties.

This connection with the NFL has always kept Day’s name floating in head coaching searches.

2. He is an offensive mind

In recent years, the league has moved toward hiring innovative offensive head coaches. The success of Sean McVay and Andy Reid has led to young, contemporary offensive minds getting head coaching opportunities.

Day would come in with a similar background. He was labeled as an offensive innovator and would have the offensive chops to go up against the Kevin O’Connells, Matt LaFleurs and Kyle Shanahans in the NFC.

He also has a penchant for developing NFL-caliber playmakers, such as Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson.

3. Day would bring in championship pedigree

With Ohio State’s victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this week, Day has delivered for Ohio State the ultimate prize. He has succeeded at winning it all, something Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is desperate to experience.

It has been 30 years since the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. The barren run for ‘America’s Team’ is compounded by the fact that the Cowboys now have the longest NFC championship game drought thanks to the Washington Commanders' impressive playoff run this year. Every other NFC team has been in the penultimate round more recently than the Cowboys.

Ryan Day has an extensive CFP record and could bring that big-game experience to the Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.