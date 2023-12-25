3 reasons why Florida State to SEC move will change the landscape of conference realignment in 2024

Following the conclusion of the 2023 college football regular season, Florida State is set to resume its push to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference. This time, the university is ready to take more action than ever.

With the Southeastern Conference still an option for the Seminoles, let’s examine how a move to the conference will effect significant changes in the college football world and realign the landscape.

3 reasons why Florida State to SEC will change the realignment landscape

#1. A potential implosion of the ACC

ACC’s watertight grant of rights agreement is probably the only thing keeping the conference together. Many of its teams already harbor the ambition to find their way out of the conference for bigger opportunities.

Should Florida State find its way out of the ACC and move to the SEC, this could lead to a potential implosion of the league. It is expected that many other top teams in the conference will decide to take the same route as the Seminoles out of the ACC.

While not every team in the ACC will be able to afford the expensive figure that comes with leaving the conference, top teams with offers from the SEC and Big Ten will be on their way out.

#2. A stronger SEC

Over the years, the SEC has been known as a dominant conference in college football. For context, they have won 12 of the last 16 college football national titles, boasting the best teams within the landscape.

The league is expected to get even stronger when it adds the two biggest programs in the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma, in 2024. Adding Florida State to the conference’s roster will further intensify the competitiveness among its teams.

The SEC already boasts teams like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a host of others. Adding Florida State takes the conference to a new level of dominance.

#3. More exposure for the SEC

SEC boasts to be the most-watched league in the world of college football. This is due to the number of reputable programs within its folds and the many exciting football games it offers to fans across the country.

Aside from the huge television deal this has helped generate, it’s brought a lot of exposure to the teams in the league. This often comes as an advantage for teams in the league when recruiting from high school and the transfer portal.

Being one of the biggest television brands in college football, Florida State will further bring more exposure to the SEC if the realignment move succeeds.

