3 reasons why NFL prospect Spencer Rattler is struggling at Oklahoma 

Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma was one of the highest rated NFL quarterback prospects coming into the season. He was one of the favorites to be the first overall draft pick this year and was an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. It has not worked out as expected so far. He is off to a disappointing start to the season, and it got even worse this weekend.

In their most recent game against Texas, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams, a highly rated recruit. The Oklahoma crowd chanted and asked for Williams to be put in the game and they got their wish. Rattler was noticeably unhappy with the decision, especially when Williams began to have success.

3 Reasons why Spencer Rattler is struggling

#1 Selfish Attitude

It may be understandable that Rattler was frustrated that he was benched, but it's unacceptable to be dissatisfied with the team's success. He was caught unhappy on the sideline after Williams scored a touchdown. He did not celebrate the score or congratulate Williams. This negative and selfish attitude could be affecting his overall performance on the field.

George Wrighster III @georgewrighster Notice how Spencer Rattler was not happy when Caleb Williams ran that touchdown in. And that was before he got pulled.Looking like a real “I” guy right now. Notice how Spencer Rattler was not happy when Caleb Williams ran that touchdown in. And that was before he got pulled.Looking like a real “I” guy right now. https://t.co/uZv2xCvCu7

#2 High Expectations

Spencer Rattler was one of the most hyped quarterbacks coming into the season. His talent is a big reason why. Additionally, the success of former Oklahoma starting quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley set a high standard for Rattler. He is expected to perform as well or better as some of the greats that came before him in recent years.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless In all my time, I cannot remember a QB enter a season as the Heisman favorite and consensus No. 1 overall pick in the draft ... and get benched during the 6th game of the season. That's Spencer Rattler, who has more often looked like a late-round pick. Benched for Caleb Williams. In all my time, I cannot remember a QB enter a season as the Heisman favorite and consensus No. 1 overall pick in the draft ... and get benched during the 6th game of the season. That's Spencer Rattler, who has more often looked like a late-round pick. Benched for Caleb Williams.

The three starting quarterbacks at Oklahoma before Rattler were Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Murray and Mayfield were both Heisman Trophy winners and first overall picks in the NFL Draft. Hurts was a Heisman Trophy runner-up and was drafted in the second round. All three of them are currently starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Rattler has not yet played to that caliber.

#3 Pressing too hard

Spencer Rattler is a naturally gifted athlete with all of the tools to succeed as a starting quarterback. He may be letting all of the pressure get him out of his game. Rather than playing with his instincts, he is trying to force things to happen. It's very important as a quarterback to sometimes just take what the defense gives you. Not every play has to be a big play. Rattler has failed to do that so far this year.

Edited by Henno van Deventer