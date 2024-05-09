3 reasons why Oregon State and Washington State could join Big 12 expansion in 2024

Oregon State and Washington State were left in limbo following the implosion of the Pac-12 last summer. While every other team secured a move to other conferences, the two universities were left with no Power Five options, resulting in the intent to rebuild the Pac-12.

The “Pac-2” as they are now ironically referred to has started the process of ensuring the survival of the conference. They've been offered a two-year grace period by the NCAA to meet the membership requirement, and they appear to be on course to achieve that.

Nonetheless, college football insider Greg Swaim inferred last week that Oregon State and Washington State could transition to the Big 12 in the next wave of conference realignment. We take a look at three reasons why this could become a possibility despite the odds.

Three reasons Oregon State and Washington State could move to the Big 12

#1. Allows the Big 12 to keep up with the competition

The conference realignment landscape has been wild in the last couple of years. The transitions that have occurred have further increased the dominance of the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 in the Power Five landscape, presenting other leagues as vulnerable.

Adding Oregon State and Washington State offers the Big 12 the opportunity to keep up with the competition in the Power Five landscape. The conference has been open to expansion since the arrival of Brett Yormark as commissioner and the two universities offer the needed value.

#2. Wider market coverage for the Big 12

In his first media days as the commissioner of the Big 12, Brett Yormark said the conference is “open for businesses.” Since then, the Big 12 has made a host of significant moves that have helped elevate the value of its brand while expanding to a couple of other markets.

Adding Oregon State and Washington State helps the conference expand its market to the states of Oregon and Washington. The other major schools in the two states already moved to the Big Ten and this will be a chance for the Big 12 to have a share of the market.

#3. Easy route to retain Power Five status

Oregon State and Washington State possess the ambition to retain their Power Five status in the college football landscape following the implosion of the Pac-12. This is why they've shown commitment to rebuilding the Pac-12 rather than transitioning to a Group of Five league.

Joining the Big 12 offers the Beavers and the Cougars an easy pathway to retain their Power Five status. It also saves the two schools the stress of going through an expansion process which has to be completed within the grace period offered by the NCAA.

