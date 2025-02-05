3 reasons why Ryan Grubb to Alabama is a terrific move as Kalen DeBoer looks to reinstate SEC legacy

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer hired Ryan Grubb as his Crimson Tide offensive coordinator on Sunday. Grubb had held the position for a few weeks last year after DeBoer had been hired from the Washington Huskies but he departed for the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, who fired him at the beginning of the year.

Reasons why Ryan Grubb is a fantastic hire for Alabama

Despite Ryan Grubb not finding success in the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, he was one of the most sought-after coaches in college football before his departure.

Below we take a look at three reasons why he could be a fantastic hire for the Crimson Tide.

#3. A chance to rejuvenate Alabama's offense

When Ryan Grubb unexpectedly left his offensive coordinator's post in Tuscaloosa last year for the Seattle Seahawks job, Nick Sheridan stepped up to take the job. Under Sheridan, the Crimson Tide's offense flattered to deceive and was laid bare during Alabama's 24-3 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, which dropped them from college football playoffs consideration.

The struggling Crimson Tide finished No. 42 in total offense and No. 56 in passing offense in the country. Under Grubb, the Washington Huskies' offense purred and in their national championship game appearance in 2023, they finished No. 2 in passing yards (343.7 yards per game) and No. 12 in total offense (462.1 yards per game).

His hiring could be the jolt that Alabama's offense needs to compete with the Southeastern Conference bigwigs, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns to kickstart the beleaguered Kalen DeBoer era.

#2. To continue the Nick Saban succession

Ryan Grubb was first approached to become the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator by retired coach Nick Saban in 2023 but he opted to stay in Washington under Kalen DeBoer. Saban ultimately hired Tommy Rees from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Saban retired a year later and was replaced by DeBoer and after a rocky season in Tuscaloosa, hiring Grubb whom his successor had tabbed to be his last offensive coordinator is a natural conclusion to the succession planning laid out by the legendary coach who groomed O. C's like Steve Sarkisian into elite coaches.

After the news of Grubb's appointment was made official, during Monday's segment of "Always College Football," ESPN analyst Greg McElroy laid out the genius of hiring Grubb years after Saban pursued him.

"Alabama has officially hired Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator," McElroy said. "This is the third time that Alabama has pursued Grubb. It started with Nick Saban in 2023 and Grubb said, 'Man I can't leave. We have a chance to be great at Washington. Grubb had a sensational year. He parlayed that year into a job at Alabama.

"I think this is a great hire. Ryan Grubb is an amazingly cerebral coach. If you look at the different ways he tries to attack opposing defenses, he has a great feel for how to create confusion. He creates a lot of problems for the opposition. That's why Nick Saban wanted him, that's why the NFL wanted him and that's why Kalen DeBoer wants him to come in."

#1. Ryan Grubb's shared history with Kalen DeBoer

Ryan Grubb has been at Kalen DeBoer's side for most of his coaching career. DeBoer first hired him as his offensive line coach at Sioux Falls in 2007 before promoting him to offensive coordinator. Grubb held the position under DeBoer at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Washington.

While the embattled DeBoer struggled in some games in his first season as Nick Saban's successor, Grubb's offensive schemes could be the key to finally owning the Alabama job.

After the Senior Bowl practice last week, while speaking to reporters, DeBoer outlined the close bond that he shared with Ryan Grubb.

“We go way back,” DeBoer said. “Great friend of mine. Think the world of him (Grubb) as a football coach, obviously as a person too. And so, I know he’s working through his process, just kind of after what last season brought, so just gotta see what he does there and (I’m) here for him whenever he needs me. That’s always going to be the case."

Ryan Grubb has been courted by the Alabama Crimson Tide two times in the past with neither move quite working out and Crimson Tide fans will hope that the third time will prove to be the charm.

