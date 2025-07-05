3 reasons why Texas State to the Pac-12 is a masterstroke by Teresa Gould as new era of conference realignment begins

The Pac-12 arguably made its final addition in the ongoing expansion earlier this week. The conference sent a letter of invitation to Texas State, which the school gracefully accepted, ending its ties with the Sun Belt Conference.

The addition of the Bobcats is a major move for the conference as it comes in time to ensure the success of its expansion efforts. It sets up the conference on the path to potential success under the leadership of Teresa Gould.

Here's a look at three reasons why the addition of Texas State is a masterstroke by the Pac-12 leadership.

Three reasons why Texas State's addition to the Pac-12 is a masterstroke

#1, FBS eligibility requirement

Texas State became the eighth football-playing member of the Pac-12, with Gonzaga not involved in the sport. This enables the conference to meet the membership eligibility requirement to compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

When 10 schools left the Pac-12 at the end of the 2023-24 academic year, the league was left with only Oregon State and Washington State. As the collegiate athletics law permits, the NCAA handed the conference a two-year grace period to meet the membership requirement.

The Bobcats became the last piece of the expansion process that has seen the conferences add Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Cal State, Utah State and Gonzaga.

#2, The Texas market

Texas is one of the biggest television markets in the United States and its addition offers the Pac-12 an entry into the market. While the Bobcats are based in the small town of San Marcos, they can serve as a pathway to visibility for the conference in the state

After a period of turmoil in the conference, there's a need for the Pac-12 to rebuild its reputation and marketability in collegiate athletics. Ensuring it has great visibility in major television markets in the country can swiftly help the league find a good financial footing very early.

The conference is also said to be taking a closer look at UTSA and Rice, in a bid to establish itself in the state of Texas. The Roadrunners and Owls rejected joining the conference last year, but future possibilities haven't been ruled out.

#3, Preservation of history

The addition of Texas State was the confirmation that the Pac-12 has survived the existential threat that came its way with the implosion. The conference, with its new look, can now start a new phase of its history when the 2026-27 academic year kicks off.

The survival of the Pac-12 means a century-old history of collegiate athletics has been preserved. The conference, which was founded in 1915, is one of the oldest in the landscape, boasting a lot of athletic history and legacy across different generations.

The addition of the Bobcats has ensured the continuation of the conference's story in the college sports realm.

