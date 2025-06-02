3 schools that could join Pac-12 after Boise State's recent conference realignment move triggering MWC fallout

After the Boise State Broncos and four other Mountain West Conference schools requested to exit the league to join the Pac-12, another round of conference realignment could start, now among Group of 5 schools.

By adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, the Pac-12 has increased its football membership to seven teams. However, the NCAA mandates a minimum of eight teams in each conference, which means the league is looking for at least another program to join.

It's unlikely that any other schools from the MWC are heading to the new edition of the conference. Air Force and UNLV, the two most likely targets, confirmed they will remain in the Mountain West.

It's worth considering that any teams leaving the league would have to pay $36 million to exit before the 2026 season. Teams announcing their exits before the June 1 deadline only had to pay an $18 million exit fee.

Three schools that could join Pac-12

3) Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers have been mentioned in the past as a football-only option for the Pac-12. Memphis is one of the most popular teams in the AAC, earning the highest payout from the conference last season.

The program has also been successful on the field, with double-digit win seasons in 2023 and 2024, as well as three straight bowl wins. Ryan Silverfield's squad would be a solid addition for the conference, but their reluctance to become a multi-sport member could hurt their chances.

2) Texas State Bobcats

After a little more than a decade since moving up to FBS football, the Texas State Bobcats could become the newest member of the Pac-12. The program has gained some momentum on the field, going 8-5 in the last two seasons, as G.J. Kinne has turned the program around.

While the Bobcats aren't the most competitive program that could join the conference, having a school in the Lone Star State is appealing for any conference, as it allows them to have a presence in a football-crazed state. Texas State is a school to follow in the realignment process.

1) Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave has become one of the most competitive Group of 5 programs. The Green Wave missed out on a potential CFP spot last season after late-season losses to Memphis and Army.

For a program that has been close to CFP contention, moving to a more competitive conference, as the Pac-12 figures to be, could open a pathway to the playoff. The League would also get a program in Louisiana, opening the conference further East.

