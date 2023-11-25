3 SEC Quarterbacks that might enter the transfer portal

With the regular season ending today, the NCAA Transfer Portal will see a bunch of names get added to it. We already heard the news that Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is expected to look for a new team, but he is not going to be the only SEC quarterback to make his way to the transfer portal.

Here, we are going to highlight three quarterbacks who are currently in the SEC and may look to change teams during the offseason for whatever reason.

#1 Robby Ashford (Auburn)

One of the potential suitors for Will Rogers is going to be the Auburn Tigers, and after sitting behind quarterback Payton Thorne this season, Robby Ashford is a candidate to look for another place to call home.

He has not seen much action this year. He has played in mop-up action, as he is 14-of-27 (51.9 completion percentage) for 145 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ashford is expected to look at potential places to call home in the next few seasons and begin building his name for the NFL draft.

#2 Ty Simpson (Alabama)

Freshman quarterback Ty Simpson has not played much throughout the season for the Alabama Crimson Tide as he is 11-of-20 for 179 yards. His 55.0 completion percentage this season is not great in mop-up time. The Crimson Tide have quarterback commit Julian Sayin coming to the program next season with a lot of fanfare, so it will be very interesting to see what he does.

With multiple years of eligibility remaining, Simpson finding a new home and being a starter could be great for his own collegiate career going forward.

#3: Ken Seals (Vanderbilt)

Senior quarterback Ken Seals has been doing well when under center and has played throughout the season with AJ Swann not healthy. So far this season, he is 98-of-170 (57.6 completion percentage) for 1,122 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

After proving he can play at a decent level in the toughest conference in college football, it will be interesting to see if he makes the decision to play for a different team next season.