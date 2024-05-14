3 SEC teams with strongest offensive units heading into 2024 season ft. Alabama

The SEC will be expanding and welcoming new teams in 2024 to what is widely considered the top conference in college football. These new programs joining the conference will have to compete with some of the top offenses and defenses during the upcoming season.

With the 2024 season right around the corner, every program is adjusting its offensive units to give themselves the best chance to emerge as conference and national champions.

Here is a look at three teams from the SEC with the top three offensive units going into the 2024 season.

3 SEC teams with the strongest offensive units ahead of the 2024 season

#3. Alabama Crimson Tide

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Michigan

The 2023 SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide heads into the 2024 season with Jalen Milroe set to return as their starting quarterback. Milroe finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting last season, throwing for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He added 531 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Milroe will be protected by one of the top offensive lines in the country, led by Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts. Washington transfer center Parker Brailsford will also join the offensive line this year.

Milroe will be losing his top receivers, Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond, but Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law will be back to lead the receiving core. Joining them will be another Washington transfer, Germie Bernard, who had 419 yards receiving and two touchdowns last season.

Alabama's offense will lose their leading rusher, Jase McClellan, but will have Jam Miller returning to take over as the starter. Miller had 41 carries for 201 yards last season, with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

#2. Texas Longhorns

NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Texas at Washington

The Texas Longhorns will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2024 and will have their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, returning for another season. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards last season with 22 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. Ewers returns to college football for the 2024 season and is projected to be a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Ewers will be without multiple top passing targets from last season, including Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Ja'Tavion Sanders. However, Texas has brought in transfers Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden to join the receiving core this season. Tight end Amari Niblack will also be joining the Longhorns from the transfer portal after two seasons at Alabama.

The Longhorns offensive line also ranks among the top in the nation, led by Kelvin Banks Jr. at left tackle. The offensive line should be able to give Ewers enough time in the pocket to develop a strong connection with his new group of receivers.

Texas lost their leading rusher from last season, Jonathan Brooks, but will have CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue returning for another season after combining for over 1,000 yards last season.

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Florida State

Georgia was among the most highly-powered offenses in the SEC last season, averaging 40.1 points per game. Their offense will feature many returning players in 2024, including quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck led the SEC last season with 3,941 yards passing and added 24 touchdowns through the air. Beck will be protected by a veteran offensive line that includes Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, Earnest Greene III, and Xavier Truss.

The receiving core will be led by Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, and Thomas Rara, with the addition of Miami transfer Colbie Young. Oscar Delp will take over at tight end for Georgia's top receiver from a year ago, Brock Bowers. Delp will have big shoes to fill, but has shown flashes of being a suitable replacement.

The ground game will see the addition of Florida transfer Trevor Etienne to the backfield in 2024. Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns last season while adding 172 receiving yards. Roderick Robinson II and Branson Robinson will also return to Georgia for another season, likely playing behind Etienne.

Which SEC college football team do you think has the strongest offensive unit going into the 2024 season? Let us know your predictions in the comments.

