Top 10 OL units ahead of 2024 college football season ft. LSU, Texas and more

The 2024 college football season will have some of the nation's top offensive line units on display. Any successful offense relies on linemen to protect the quarterback and create space for ball carriers, making them an essential component of the squad.

There are some teams that feature a group of offensive linemen that stand out among the rest. Here's a look at the 10 college football teams with the best run and pass blocking groups ahead of the 2024 season.

Top 10 offensive line units ahead of the 2024 college football season

#10 Ole Miss

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Mississippi

The Ole Miss offense ranked 16th in points per game last season, behind a stellar season from quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw for over 3,000 yards in 2023. The Rebels offensive line will once again be tasked with protecting Dart after he announced his return to college football for the 2024 season.

The offensive line features three returning starters, including Jeremy James, Micah Pettus, and Caleb Warren. They also brought in four transfers this season, including Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo from Washington, who are expected to slide into starting spots.

#9 Missouri

NCAA Football: Missouri at Vanderbilt

After losing Javon Foster, Marcellus Johnson and Xavier Delgado to the NFL, Missouri secured one of the nation's top tackles from the college football transfer portal.

Oklahoma's Cayden Green committed to Missouri after appearing in 12 games, including five starts, during his freshman season.

#8 Tennessee

Tennessee C #63 Cooper Mays

Tennessee's offensive line unit will feature many returning players, like Cooper Mays, Javontez Spraggins and John Campbell Jr. They will have an offensive line core with a lot of experience and LSU transfer Lance Heard joining at left tackle this season.

#7 Miami

NCAA Football: Miami at Temple

The Hurricanes offensive line includes three returning starters: Franics Mauigoa, Anez Cooper and Jalen Rivers. They brought in center Zach Carpenter from Indiana to join their veteran line to protect transfer quarterback Cam Ward in 2024.

#6 Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

The Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive line paved the way for college football's leading rusher in 2023, Ollie Gordon II.

Every member of the offensive line returns in 2024, with the addition of Arizona State transfer Isaia Glass to compete with Dalton Cooper for the starting left tackle spot.

#5 Oregon

NCAA Football: Oregon at Stanford

The Oregon Ducks offensive line features two future NFL hopefuls, Ajani Cornelius and Josh Conerly Jr.

They will lose two starters up front, but the addition of Matthew Bedford from the college football transfer portal should help reduce the damage of losing both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Steven Jones.

#4 Alabama

Alabama #74 Kadyn Proctor

Alabama has high hopes once again for the 2024 college football season, and it starts with their dominant offensive front.

Left guard Tyler Booker and right guard Jaeden Roberts rank as two of the top players at their positions and will welcome Washington transfer Parker Brailsford at center.

The Crimson Tide lost JC Latham to the NFL, but they will get Kadyn Proctor back this season after a brief stint in the transfer portal.

#3 Georgia

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia

Georgia will have to deal with the loss of 2024 NFL Draft pick, Amarius Mims after three seasons at tackle. The Bulldogs have depth at every position on the offensive line and will have six starters or former starters returning for the 2024 season.

Tate Ratledge and Dylain Fairchild are the leaders on the offensive front, and left tackle Earnest Greene is considered a top future NFL draft prospect.

#2 Texas

NCAA Football: Texas at Kansas

Texas' offensive line will feature one of the top tackles in college football, with Kelvin Banks returning for his third season as a member of the Longhorns. The Longhorns will also bring back Jake Majors, Hayden Conner, DJ Campbell and Cameron Williams on the offensive line in 2024.

#1 LSU

LSU T #66 Will Campbell

The Tigers dominant offensive line is led by junior tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., who are both future top NFL Draft selections. Campbell is widely considered to be the best tackle in the country and will be alongside four returning players on the offensive front.

Which team do you think has the best offensive line unit ahead of the 2024 college football season? Let's know in the comments section below:

