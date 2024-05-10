Top 10 OTs for the 2025 NFL draft ft. Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr. and more

The 2025 NFL Draft class features a group of extremely talented offensive tackles in college football. These top prospects stand out among the rest at their position due to their unmatched ability to protect their quarterback and open holes in the run game.

With the 2024 college football season right around the corner, these top offensive tackles will aim to use this season to add to their tape to impress NFL scouts. Here's a look at the top 10 offensive tackle prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Top 10 offensive tackles for the 2025 NFL Draft

#10 Jonah Monheim, USC

USC Trojans tackle Jonah Monheim was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, according to ESPN.

He's entering his fifth season at USC and is extremely athletic and has good strength. He excels at getting to the next level while run blocking to open things up down the field. However, he has work to do with his agility and working against quicker pass rushers.

Monheim only allowed two sacks in the 764 snaps played in 2023, making him one of the top prospects at his position for the 2025 NFL Draft.

#9 Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

At six-foot-seven, 311 lbs., Wisconsin's Jack Nelson has the size and length to be successful in the NFL. He also has great strength and blocks well with his hands. He played 868 snaps last season and allowed 11 quarterback hurries with four sacks.

Nelson could raise his 2025 NFL Draft stock if he shows improvement with his footwork this season. He can rely too much on his hands at times and needs to work on his blocking at the second level to assist in the downfield in the run game.

#8 Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. was a five-star recruit by 247Sports in 2022 and is entering his third season at Oregon. He's a bit undersized at six-foot-four, but he moves extremely well and is outstanding once he gets to the second level.

He allowed just one sack last season in 832 snaps at left tackle. His struggles against quicker edge rushers could drop his 2025 NFL Draft stock, but he still has a great skillset for a younger, undersized tackle.

#7 Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Josh Simmons transferred to Ohio State last season after spending his freshman season at San Diego State. Simmons played 768 snaps for the Buckeyes last season and didn't give up a single sack with only four quarterback hits.

Simmons is young but shows great maturity with his playstyle. He has an outstanding technique to pair with his size and strength.

#6 Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

Right tackle Ajani Cornelius played 832 snaps for the Ducks last season after transferring from Rhode Island. He allowed just one quarterback hit on 10 hurries and gave up no sacks in 2023.

Cornelius has an outstanding run-blocking skillset but is still strong in pass protection. He has great size and teams up well with his fellow offensive lineman to create a clean pocket.

#5 Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Savaiinaea allowed three quarterback hits and two sacks in 889 snaps for the Arizona Wildcats last season. He's quick and has a great, powerful blocking technique. His skillset and intelligence are part of what make him a top 2025 NFL Draft prospect.

#4 Emery Jones, LSU

LSU tackle Emery Jones was a four-star recruit and has played over 1,500 snaps going into his junior season at LSU. He struggled a bit in his freshman season, allowing 31 quarterback hurries with five sacks.

Jones bounced back in his sophomore season and allowed 15 hurries with just two sacks. He's a physical and athletic right tackle who shows good speed in run blocking and great patience in pass protection.

#3 Earnest Greene III, Georgia

Earnest Greene III didn't play in 2022 due to injuries but started at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2023 and allowed eight quarterback hurries and one sack. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors last season and is on pace to have a big 2024 season.

Greene's strength and technique make him a top offensive tackle for the 2025 NFL Draft, even if he's slightly undersized at six-foot-four.

#2 Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr. is entering his junior season at left tackle for the Texas Longhorns. He has outstanding patience in pass protection with a physical run-blocking style.

Banks played 912 snaps for Texas last season and gave up just one sack. He will need to refine his technique to be ready for the pro level, but his ceiling is extremely high.

#1 Will Campbell, LSU

Campbell is entering his junior season at left tackle for LSU after giving up just two career sacks in over 1,500 snaps. He has displayed his quickness and length, along with his ability to be an effective run blocker at the second level.

Campbell can be a bit inconsistent at times with his pass blocking, but he's still considered one of the top prospects at offensive tackle for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Which offensive tackle do you think will be selected first in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's know your predictions in the comments section.

