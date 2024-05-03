3 teams who could join SEC expansion if the ACC fallout happens in 2024

An SEC expansion could be on the cards if the impending collapse of the ACC eventually happens. The conference is reportedly taking a look at some schools in the ACC it could add to its fold should the ongoing chaos lead to the fall of the league.

The SEC is undoubtedly the most competitive league in the world of college football. Many teams in the ACC will be thrilled to transition to the league but not all have what it takes. We take a look at three potential SEC expansion candidates for the ACC.

Three ACC teams who are candidates for SEC expansion

#1, Florida State

Florida State is a top SEC expansion candidate if the ACC collapse eventually occurs. The Seminoles are currently locked in a legal battle with the ACC in a bid to exit the conference without paying the $130 million exit fee.

Florida State commands one of the biggest markets in the world of college football. The Seminoles were the most-watched team in the ACC in 2023, boasting an average of 4.16 million viewers in its 12 broadcasted games.

Ranking as the ninth most-watched team in college football last season, the Seminoles undoubtedly offer the SEC a huge market. Its realignment will also make the Sunshine Showdown a conference game in the SEC.

#2, Clemson

With two national championships in the last eight years, Clemson is undoubtedly a top program in the world of college football. This presents the Tigers as a worthy candidate for an SEC expansion should the ACC eventually collapse.

The Tigers are also currently locked in a legal battle with the ACC as they seek to find their way out of the conference. They became the second school to file a lawsuit against the conference in February, following in the footsteps of FSU.

With an average of 2.9 million viewers last season despite how underwhelming the team was, Clemson brings a huge market to the SEC. They also get to compete with in-state rival South Carolina in the same conference.

#3, North Carolina

North Carolina is another potential SEC expansion candidate for the ACC and will be seriously considered should the conference collapse. The university has reportedly been looked at by the SEC because of the advantage it brings to the league.

The Tar Heels, alongside Florida State and Clemson, opposed the expansion of the ACC last summer, indicating its intention to leave the conference. Reports suggest they are a coveted school by the SEC as well as the Big Ten.

For the SEC, North Carolina comes from an untapped market it hopes to expand to. The university is also situated in a contiguous state, which is something the SEC values deeply.