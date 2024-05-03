3 teams that could pose a challenge for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in 2024 season ft. Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide will begin a new era under Kalen DeBoer after Nick Saban's retirement after last season. DeBoer moves to the Southeastern Conference, which features some of the nation's top college football programs.

Alabama's regular-season schedule for the upcoming season presents some difficult opponents. Here's a look at three of the teams that could pose a challenge for DeBoer's Crimson Tide in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 teams that could pose a challenge for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama in 2024

#1, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's G-Day Game

This season's most-anticipated game will be the Alabama vs. Georgia matchup. The Crimson Tide will have an opportunity to prove that they are a superior team to their conference rival in this encounter.

This matchup takes place fairly early in the regular season, on Sept. 28. Alabama will enter the game with a slight edge due to home-field advantage.

The Crimson Tide will need to find a way to slow down Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and his new target, Dominic Lovett. Florida transfer Trevor Etienne will also add to the Georgia backfield as the lead back.

The major key to success for the Tide in this matchup will be picking apart the dominant Georgia defense. They'll have to be aware of where players like Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams are at all times.

#2, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27)

The Crimson Tide will clash with the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 19, near the midway point of the season. The Tide will be on the road in hostile territory at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee will have a new quarterback this season after Joe Milton left for the NFL draft. Nico Iamaleava will take over as the starter after filling in as the starting quarterback in Tennesee's bowl game against Iowa.

Iamaleava put together an efficient performance in that game, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. He ran for just 27 yards against Iowa but added three rushing touchdowns. The Volunteers' leading receiver, Squirrel White, also returns after posting over 800 yards receiving last season.

Tennesee will also have a large number of their defensive stars returning. Their leading tackler last season, Elijah Herring, left via the transfer portal, but James Pearce Jr. and Elijah Simmons return to the defensive line to wreak havoc in the backfield.

#3, Missouri Tigers

Missouri WR Luther Burden III

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 26. This will present the Tide with tough back-to-back matchups against top-ranked teams like Tennesee and Missouri.

The Tigers are projected to be a top 10 team and are led by their top wideout, Luther Burden III. Burden is expected to be an early first-round NFL draft pick in 2025 and is coming off a season in which he posted 1,212 yards receiving, which ranked second in the SEC.

Quarterback Brady Cook will return to the Tigers under center and will have Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll at running back. Even with the loss of the SEC's leading rusher, Cody Schrader, the Crimson Tide will not be able to afford to take any plays off against a lethal Missouri offense.

Top 10 college football wide receivers to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Luther Burden III

Which team do you think poses the biggest threat for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.